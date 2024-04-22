US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rejected accusations that Washington has "double standard" when applying US law to incidents of rights abuses by the invading Israeli military in besieged Gaza, saying that examinations of such charges are ongoing.

"Do we have a double standard? The answer is no," Blinken told a news conference announcing the department's annual human rights country reports on Monday.

"In general, as we're looking at human rights and the condition of human rights around the world, we apply the sa me standard to everyone. That doesn't change whether the country is an adversary, a competitor, a friend or an ally," he said.

"When it comes to allegations of incidents or whether it's violations of international humanitarian law, rights abuses... we have processes within the department that are looking at that incident that have been raised. Those processes are ongoing," Blinken said.

He declined to provide details about when those processes might produce a definitive assessment.

The American diplomat also confirmed that "ongoing efforts" are being made by the US to investigate cases of possible human rights violations by Israel.

Regarding the reports that Israel violated the Leahy laws, Blinken said it is a "good example of a process that is very deliberate, that seeks to get the facts to get all the information that has to be done carefully.

"I think you'll see in the days ahead that we will have more to say, so please stay tuned on that," he added.

The Leahy Law, named after former Senator Patrick Leahy, requires the US to withhold military assistance from foreign military or law enforcement units if there is credible evidence of human rights violations.

Axios news site reported on Saturday that the US is preparing to impose sanctions on the Israeli military's Netzah Yehuda battalion over grave rights violations committed by the combat unit against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Israel's military conduct has come under heavy scrutiny as its forces have killed over 34,000 Palestinians in besieged Gaza, 70 percent of them babies, children and women.

Besieged Gaza has been reduced to a wasteland, and extreme food shortages have prompted fears of man-made famine.