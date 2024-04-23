A huge blast at Iraq's Kalso military base used by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Saturday was the result of an explosion in ammunition and rocket storage, state media reported citing the investigators' report.

No warplanes or drones were spotted in the sky above Iraq's Babil province at the time of the explosion, according to the final report of the Iraqi military technical committee which investigated the explosion.

The blast killed a member of the PMF security force that includes Iran-backed groups.

Highly explosive material used in manufacturing ammunition was identified and the remnants of rockets were found 150 meters away from the explosion site, Tuesday's report said.