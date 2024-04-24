The United Nations said it was launching a new Climate Resilience Fund aimed at boosting protections for "refugees and displaced communities" threatened by climate change.

The UN refugee agency said on Wednesday that it aimed to raise $100 million for the new fund by the end of next year to support refugees, their host communities and countries of origin hardest hit by climate emergencies.

The agency highlighted in a statement that climate risks were "strongly correlated with conflict and poverty", experienced by many refugees.

In 2022, more than 70 percent of refugees and asylum seekers fled from highly climate-vulnerable countries, it pointed out.

"The impacts of climate change are only becoming more devastating, increasingly exacerbating conflict, destroying livelihoods and, ultimately, triggering displacement," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said in the statement.

"Many of the countries that have been the most generous in accepting refugees are also the most impacted by the climate crisis," he added.

But, he warned, "funding available to address the impacts of climate change is not reaching those forcibly displaced, nor the communities hosting them".