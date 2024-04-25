Türkiye is ready to support Iraq on border safety systems, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has announced on Thursday.

Türkiye-Iraq relations were discussed in a broad framework during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Iraq visit on Monday, accompanied by the National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, security sources said as part of the briefing.

They also said common steps against terrorist organisations and their extensions, primarily PKK, as well as FETO and Daesh, were on the agenda.

“Agreements and understandings within the scope of cooperation in combating terrorism and security, along with other agreements related to these steps, were concluded.

"Negotiations with the Iraqi side continue regarding the establishment of the principles of the Security Joint Coordination Center to institutionalise and maintain cooperation in security, joint border security, and counterterrorism areas.

“We have also conveyed our readiness to provide support regarding border security systems to Iraq. In this context, they also came and examined our border security systems,” the sources added.

During the briefing, ministry spokesman Brig. Adm. Zeki Akturk stressed that a memorandum of understanding on military training cooperation and a protocol on education and cooperation in military health were signed to expand the scope of military training cooperation activities and elevate military relations to a more advanced level.

Akturk noted: "We aim for our countries to progress on a stronger footing in combating terrorism through cooperation that will become permanent” under the Memorandum of Understanding on the Strategic Framework that was signed during the Iraq visit.

Türkiye also welcomed Iraq’s decision to designate the PKK terrorist organisation as a “banned group,” he said, adding that the country also expects a development toward designating it as a "terrorist organisation."

Eurofighter issue 'good starting point' for joint work with Germany

The security sources expressed the hope that in the new period, discussions with Berlin would focus on collaborations rather than restrictions, saying: "For this purpose, we believe that the Eurofighter issue would be a good starting point, and we expect a positive approach from Germany."

“We consistently express that applying restrictions or sanctions among allies is not appropriate and goes against the spirit of alliance.

"Our expectation is that our allies make decisions in line with the spirit of the alliance and the common security perspective by lifting all overt and covert restrictions,” said the sources.