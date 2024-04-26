Türkiye has delivered a stern warning against the persistent threat posed by the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in Syria during a United Nations Security Council session.

The PKK/YPG represents the "biggest threat to Syria's territorial integrity and political unity" as it continues to advance a separatist and disruptive agenda in the country's northeast, said Ahmet Yildiz, Türkiye’s new permanent representative to the UN, on Thursday.

In a resolute declaration, Yildiz reiterated Türkiye's firm position that "the PKK/YPG and its separatist terrorist agenda have no place in Syria’s future."

He further condemned the terror group's exploitation of civilian facilities and its oppressive practices against the local population.

Underscoring the urgent need for concerted international efforts to address the multifaceted crisis gripping Syria, Yildiz said: "We cannot lose sight of the precarious situation in Syria in the 14th year of the conflict."

'A battlefield for other hostilities'