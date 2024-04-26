WORLD
Students at reputable French university resume protests against Israeli war
Students at Sciences Po Paris renew anti-war protests, defying recent police intervention, as global demonstrations against Israel's Gaza war escalate.
April 26, 2024

Students at a prestigious university in Paris have resumed anti-war protests, inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments at campuses around the United States, two days after French police broke up another demonstration.

Dozens of students at the Sciences Po on Friday blocked an entrance to a campus building in central Paris with trash cans, a bike, pieces of metal and wooden platforms.

About 40 people remained in a building overnight in defiance of administrators who students say called the police on their peers two days earlier.

On Wednesday evening, more than 100 demonstrators against Israel's war on Palestinians in Gaza, occupied the amphitheatre outside the university's Paris campus.

Most agreed to leave after discussions with management but a small group of students remained.

They were removed by police later that night, according to French media reports.

Global protests

Recommended

The demonstration was organised by the Palestine Committee of Sciences Po, demanding the administration cut ties with universities and companies over their support for Israel's offensive in Gaza.

Students protesting Israel's Gaza war are digging in at Columbia University for a 10th day, one of a number of demonstrations roil campuses from California to Connecticut.

Hundreds of students and even some professors have been arrested across the US, sometimes amid struggles with police.

In New York, Columbia is negotiating with student protesters who have rebuffed police and doubled down.

Other schools have been quick to call law enforcement to douse demonstrations before they can take hold.

Columbia officials have said they will seek other options if the negotiations with protesters fail.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
