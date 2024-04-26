Students at a prestigious university in Paris have resumed anti-war protests, inspired by Gaza solidarity encampments at campuses around the United States, two days after French police broke up another demonstration.

Dozens of students at the Sciences Po on Friday blocked an entrance to a campus building in central Paris with trash cans, a bike, pieces of metal and wooden platforms.

About 40 people remained in a building overnight in defiance of administrators who students say called the police on their peers two days earlier.

On Wednesday evening, more than 100 demonstrators against Israel's war on Palestinians in Gaza, occupied the amphitheatre outside the university's Paris campus.

Most agreed to leave after discussions with management but a small group of students remained.

They were removed by police later that night, according to French media reports.

Global protests