WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands protest across Australia over violence against women
The rallies were spurred by a wave of violence against women that the government says has seen a woman killed every four days this year.
Thousands protest across Australia over violence against women
Violence against women is an "epidemic" in Australia, PM Anthony Albanese says. / Photo: Reuters
April 27, 2024

Violence against women is an "epidemic" in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said, as thousands attended rallies in Sydney and other major Australian cities urging tougher laws against violence.

The rallies on Saturday were spurred by a wave of violence against women that the government says has seen a woman killed every four days this year.

The rallies also followed a mass stabbing in Sydney this month that killed six people, including five women.

Protesters demanding stronger criminal laws gathered in Sydney, capital of New South Wales state, for a rally and then a march that closed city streets.

Some protesters carried signs that read "Respect" and "No More Violence".

In South Australia's capital Adelaide, it was estimated around 3,000 people rallied at the city's parliament building.

Albanese takes part

Recommended

Prime Minister Albanese said he would be part of a rally in the national capital Canberra on Sunday.

"I will walk with women across Australia to say enough is enough," Albanese said on social media platform X.

In Adel aide, Greens Party Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said "a national emergency response" was needed to tackle the issue.

"Women are sick and tired of being told 'yes it's bad but there's not much we can do,'" Hanson-Young said, according to a spokesperson.

Similar protests were scheduled across the weekend in state capitals Perth, Western Australia; Melbourne, Victoria; Hobart, Tasmania; and Brisbane, Queensland.

Violence against women is an ongoing issue in Australia, a nation of 26 million. In 2021, tens of thousands rallied over allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct in some of the nation's highest political offices.

RelatedOne-third of all women experience sexual or physical violence
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington