Palestinian writer Basim Khandaqji, jailed 20 years ago in Israel, has won a prestigious prize for Arabic fiction for his novel "A Mask, the Colour of the Sky".

Sunday's award of the 2024 International Prize for Arabic Fiction was announced at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

The prize was accepted on Khandaqji's behalf by Rana Idriss, owner of Dar al-Adab, the book's Lebanon-based publisher.

Khandaqji was born in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Nablus in 1983, and wrote short stories until his arrest in 2004 at the age of 21.

He was convicted and jailed on charges relating to a deadly bombing in Tel Aviv and completed his university education from inside jail via the internet.