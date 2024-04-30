Tuesday, April 30, 2024

1812 GMT –– US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he has concerns about Israel's "lack of execution" of a plan to safeguard Palestinians in the event of an offensive against the Gazan city of Rafah.

Austin acknowledged in a House Armed Services Committee hearing that Israel has a plan for the offensive but raised doubts about its execution.

"The question is, can you execute? Are you executing the plan? And how much time are you allocating for," Austin said in response to a question from Rep. Ro Khanna.

When pressed on if the main concern was a "lack of plan" or "lack of execution," the defence chief responded: "Lack of execution."

"Making provisions for the civilians wherever you want them to be, so you have sustainment in that area. You know, you have the ability to move them from where they are now to wherever you're going to direct them to, and then are you willing to protect them as you do that? So, the housing, the medical care, all that stuff that that needs to be in place," said Austin.

1808 GMT –– Palestine blames US bias for Israel’s disregard for warnings against Rafah onslaught

The Palestinian Authority (PA) blamed the US bias for Israel’s disregard for growing opposition to launching a military offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.

"Without US support, Netanyahu wouldn't dare to defy international legitimacy and law by persisting in committing further genocide against the Palestinian people," PA spokesperson Nabil Abu Rideineh said in a statement.

He urged the US administration to immediately intervene "to compel Israel to halt the aggression on Gaza and to prevent it from invading Rafah." The spokesman warned that any Israeli invasion of Rafah would have "extremely serious consequences for the entire region and the world."

1808 GMT –– Palestine condemns Israel's weaponisation of humanitarian aid

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa has condemned the weaponisation of food, water and medical supplies by Israel in its genocidal onslaught against Gaza, according to a statement from his office.

His remarks came during the Arab Economic Cooperation with the Central Asian and Azerbaijani Countries forum in the Qatari capital, Doha.

"The Israeli blockade and the use of food, water, medical treatment, and humanitarian services as weapons in the genocide war must be confronted by all means, including ensuring the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid,'' said Mustafa.

1808 GMT –– Blinken arrives in Israel for Gaza ceasefire deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel on to push for a much awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Blinken, who is on regional tour, demanded earlier in Amman that Hamas accept a proposal for a ceasefire and release hostages it holds in the Palestinian territory since the war broke out on October 7.

1636 GMT –– UN calls for 'independent' probe over Gaza mass graves

Guterres also expressed alarm over reports of mass graves discovered in Gaza including at two hospitals and allegations those buried there were unlawfully killed, as he demanded an independent investigation.

"It is imperative that independent international investigators with forensic expertise are allowed immediate access to the sites of these mass graves to establish the precise circumstances under which the Palestinians lost their lives and were buried or reburied," Guterres said.

1629 GMT –– Blinken demands 'no more delays' by Hamas on truce deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded that Hamas accept a proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and release of hostages as the Palestinian resistance group prepared its response.

"Now it's on Hamas. No more delays, no more excuses. The time to act is now," Blinken told reporters on the outskirts of Amman.

"We want to see in the coming days this agreement coming together," he said.

1628 GMT –– Israeli offensive on Rafah would be 'unbearable escalation': UN

UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged Israel against invading southern Gaza's Rafah, after the Israeli prime minister said an offensive would go forward regardless of a pending hostage deal with Hamas.

A military assault on Rafah would "be an unbearable escalation, killing thousands more civilians and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee," the secretary-general told reporters.

1620 GMT –– Arab-European ministerial meeting in Riyadh calls for immediate truce

Arab and European ministers agreed on the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during a meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

This came in a joint statement issued following an Arab-European ministerial meeting to discuss efforts to implement a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, including the recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Participants expressed their "support for efforts to achieve an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, release prisoners and hostages, end the war, and all illegal Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem," the statement said. They also called for addressing the "catastrophic humanitarian crisis" in the enclave and emphasised the importance of transitioning to a political track that guarantees a "political solution” to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

1602 GMT –– UN chief urges ceasefire, hostage exchange

UN chief Guterres has said he strongly encourages Israel and Hamas to reach a deal on a truce in Gaza, as well as the release of hostages.

1602 GMT –– Blinkento bring list of Gaza aid measures to Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he will take to Israel's leaders a list of measures they still need to take to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, ahead of meetings in Israel on Wednesday.

Blinken, speaking to reporters at a warehouse of Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization where aid shipments from US-based charities are gathered, also said the first shipments of aid directly from Jordan to northern Gaza's Erez crossing would leave on Tuesday.

1557 GMT –– US National Security Council 'watching' pro-Palestine university protests 'with concern'

The US National Security Council said that it is monitoring ongoing pro-Palestinian campus protests "with concern" after students occupied a building at Columbia University.

Spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the students' overnight takeover of Hamilton Hall after negotiations with the school's administration fell apart is "unacceptable."

"We're watching these protests with concern here at the National Security Council, and at the White House," said Kirby.

1551 GMT –– Pier off Gaza ready within a week: Blinken

US Secretary of State Blinken says maritime pier off Gaza will be ready a week from now.

US President Joe Biden first announced the plan for the temporary pier on March 7. The Pentagon declared construction had started on April 25 and said it was expected to begin operating in early May.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has pledged EU involvement in the aid project, was on Thursday due to visit Greek-administered Cyprus, from where aid vessels have previously made the almost 400-kilometre (250-mile) voyage to Gaza.

1546 GMT –– Any ICC arrest warrants would be scandal on historic scale: Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that if the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for government officials on charges related to the conduct of Israel's war against Hamas it would be a scandal on a historic scale.

"The possibility that they will issue arrest warrants for war crimes against IDF (Israel Defence Force) commanders and state leaders, this possibility is a scandal on a historic scale," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

"I want to make one thing clear: no decision, neither in The Hague nor anywhere else, will harm our determination to achieve all the goals of the war - the release of all our hostages, a complete victory over Hamas and a promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel," he said.

1514 GMT –– Turkish parliament speaker urges politicians to support pro-Palestinian protests

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus called on politicians all around the world to support growing pro-Palestinian demonstrations against Israel’s offensive on Gaza.

Meeting with Cristina Reyes, head of the Andean Parliament – which includes members from Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile – Kurtulmus highlighted the importance of strengthening global movements opposing Israel’s attack on Gaza.

Stating that Israel flouts decisions of the UN and the International Court of Justice and continues to attack Gaza every day, Kurtulmus underlined that Israel has undermined the international system. He urged that the system be changed.

1424 GMT –– New aid crossing to open in northern Gaza this week: US

Israel will open a new crossing into northern Gaza this week after US President Biden requested it in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said, adding that more than 200 aid trucks are entering each day.

1354 GMT –– Top French university loses funding over pro-Palestinian protests

The Paris region authority sparked controversy by temporarily suspending funding for Sciences Po, one of the country's most prestigious universities, after it was rocked by tense pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

"I have decided to suspend all regional funding for Sciences Po until calm and security have been restored at the school," Valerie Pecresse, the right-wing head of the greater Paris Ile-de-France region, said on social media on Monday.

She took aim at "a minority of radicalised people calling for anti-Semitic hatred" and accused hard-left politicians of seeking to exploit the tensions.

Regional support for the Paris-based university includes 1 million euros earmarked for 2024, a member of Pecresse's team told AFP.

1347 GMT –– Blinken on Jordan visit for Gaza aid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the redoubling of efforts to bring aid into Gaza as he held talks in Jordan on coordination.

Blinken, on his latest tour of the region since the Gaza war erupted in October, observed Jordan's efforts to bring in food and supplies and praised the "extraordinary work" led by the United Nations.

"This is a critical moment in making sure that everything that needs to be done is being done," Blinken said as he met in Amman with the UN humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag.

Blinken met separately with King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi both on aid and on diplomacy for a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that includes the release of hostages.

1345 GMT –– Norway's wealth fund faces growing pressure over Israel investments

Pressure is growing on Norway's $1.6 trillion wealth fund to consider the terms on which it invests in Israel due to the war in Gaza, with several non-governmental organisations and parliamentarians calling for a total divestment.

The fund's ethics watchdog is already investigating whether Israeli companies in which it holds shares fall outside its permitted investment guidelines due to the war. However, critics say this does not go far enough because recommendations from the fund can take months, if not years, to materialise.

Universities and fund managers globally have been under pressure to divest due to Israel's war on Gaza, which is now nearing the end of its seventh month.

This extends to the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, which held investments worth 15 billion crowns ($1.36 billion) across 76 companies in Israel at the end of 2023, fund data shows, including in real estate, banks, energy and telecoms.

They represented 0.1 percent of the fund's overall investments.

1335 GMT –– Lebanese students stage rare university protest against Israel

Hundreds of students gathered at university campuses in Lebanon to protest against Israel, the country's first coordinated university protests over Gaza, which participants said were inspired by sit-ins in the United States.

Students, alumni and other Lebanese gathered at campuses in the capital Beirut and elsewhere, waving Palestinian flags and posters demanding their universities boycott companies that do business in Israel.

Rayyan Kilani, 21, who is graduating this semester from the 150-year-old American University of Beirut (AUB), said students had decided it was worth risking their degrees to show support for the Palestinian cause.

"Looking at the Palestinians in Gaza and students in Gaza that lost their universities, their lives and their families, a degree would not matter to us as much as a liberated Palestine from the river to the sea," she said.

1313 GMT –– ICJ rules against measures over German arms exports to Israel

Judges at the International Court of Justice have ruled against issuing emergency orders to stop German arms exports to Israel, adding they remained deeply concerned about conditions in Gaza.

But the Court did also not grant a German request to throw out the case, so it can move forward.

1301 GMT –– Israel to wait till 'Wednesday night' for Hamas reply on truce