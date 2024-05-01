The US Federal Reserve has held interest rates steady for a sixth straight meeting, keeping the level at a 23-year high to fight stubborn price increases.

At the end of a two-day meeting, central bank policymakers decided on Wednesday unanimously that the Fed would keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50 percent, citing a "lack of further progress" towards its two percent inflation target.

"The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks," said the Fed in a statement.

For months, the US central bank has maintained interest rates at an elevated level to cool demand and rein in price increases — with a slowdown in inflation last year fueling optimism that the first cuts were on the horizon.

But price increases have accelerated, throwing cold water on hopes of a summer rate cut.