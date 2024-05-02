Israeli forces have killed Adnan al Bursh, 50, who was the head of the orthopaedic department at al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, a local non-governmental organisation has said.

One more detainee identified as Ismail Khader, 33, has also died at Israeli prisons, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said on Thursday.

Al Bursh was arrested by the Israeli army last December as he was treating patients at al-Adwa Hospital in northern Gaza.

The NGO said al Bursh lost his life at the Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank on April 19 and his body is still withheld by the Israeli forces, while Khader died in custody and his body was released at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Thursday.

It, however, did not provide a date for his death.

"The two victims died of torture and crimes committed against Gaza detainees," the statement said.

Hundreds of Palestinians are believed to have been detained by the Israeli army amid a deadly offensive on Gaza.

No exact estimates are available about their figure.