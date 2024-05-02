WORLD
Israel tortures to death al-Shifa hospital orthopaedic surgeon — NGO
Palestinian Prisoner Society confirms the death of Adnan al Bursh, who was running the orthopaedic department at al-Shifa Hospital during Israel's brutal war on Gaza.
Adnan al Bursh died in Ofer Prison while Israel holds body, according to local NGO. Photo credit: X / @GhassanAbuSitt1 / Others
May 2, 2024

Israeli forces have killed Adnan al Bursh, 50, who was the head of the orthopaedic department at al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, a local non-governmental organisation has said.

One more detainee identified as Ismail Khader, 33, has also died at Israeli prisons, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said on Thursday.

Al Bursh was arrested by the Israeli army last December as he was treating patients at al-Adwa Hospital in northern Gaza.

The NGO said al Bursh lost his life at the Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank on April 19 and his body is still withheld by the Israeli forces, while Khader died in custody and his body was released at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Thursday.

It, however, did not provide a date for his death.

"The two victims died of torture and crimes committed against Gaza detainees," the statement said.

Hundreds of Palestinians are believed to have been detained by the Israeli army amid a deadly offensive on Gaza.

No exact estimates are available about their figure.

Israel's brutal war

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October 7, which killed some 1,200 people.

Nearly 34,600 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,800 injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
