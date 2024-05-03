The Student Spring protests on the US campuses, the biggest and most prolonged since the Vietnam demonstrations in the 1960s and 70s, continued on Thursday despite pro-Zionism rioters attacking students and police cracking down on anti-war students and staff.

Tent encampments of protesters are calling on universities and colleges to stop doing business with Israel or firms they say support the brutal war in Gaza in a student movement unlike any other this century.

More than 2,100 protesters have been arrested over the last two weeks on universities across the US, including the University of Texas at Austin, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt.

Here are the latest developments👇

Man briefly accelerates toward pro-Palestine protesters at Portland State University

Police have detained the driver of a white Toyota Camry who briefly accelerated toward a crowd of pro-Palestine demonstrators at Portland State University in Oregon, then ran off spraying what appeared to be pepper spray toward protesters who confronted him.

The man was taken to a hospital on a police mental health hold; the Portland Police Bureau said in a written statement late on Thursday afternoon. They did not release his name.

People screamed as the vehicle accelerated from a stop toward the crowd on Thursday afternoon, but the driver braked before it reached anyone. Demonstrators approached the car and began striking it, and the driver exited and sprinted off while aiming the spray toward those trying to catch him.

Police said they found the driver later and took him into custody.

Officer clearing protesters in Columbia University building fired gun inside —prosecutors

A police officer who was involved in clearing protesters from a Columbia University administration building this week fired his gun inside the hall, a spokesperson for District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office confirmed on Thursday.

No one was injured, according to spokesperson Doug Cohen, who said there were other officers but no students in the immediate vicinity.

Cohen said on Thursday that the gun did not appear to be aimed at anyone and that there were other officers but no students in the immediate vicinity. Bragg's office is conducting a review, which is standard practice.

The NYPD investigated and determined the discharge to be accidental.

Protest peacefully ends at Rutgers University

Rutgers University Chancellor Francine Conway, Ph.D., said in a letter to the Rutgers-New Brunswick campus community that the student protesters agreed to peacefully end their protest and were removing their tents and belongings.

Conway said the resolution was achieved through constructive dialogue between the protesting students and leadership teams. Their agreement opens the door for ongoing dialogue and better addresses the needs of the Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian student body, which numbers over 7,000, the letter said.

Officials had earlier said a morning rally disrupted 28 exams, impacting more than 1,000 students, and had given protesters until 4 pm to disperse.

Arrests on campuses in Stony Brook, New York, Dallas

In New York, Stony Brook University officials said 29 people were arrested early on Thursday morning, including students, faculty members, and others not affiliated with the school.

The University of Texas said on Thursday that 17 people were arrested on criminal trespass charges Wednesday after demonstrators refused to comply with orders to take down an encampment built on the main walkway of the Dallas campus.

At the University of Pennsylvania and at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, officers lined up to separate opposing camps of demonstrators waving Israeli and Palestinian flags.

And bulldozers were scooping up bags of trash and dismantled tents at the University of California, Los Angeles, where crowds swelled to more than 1,000 at a pro-Palestine encampment before police finally cleared the area early Thursday.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Alejandro Rubio says at least 132 people were arrested at UCLA. They were taken for booking at the county jails complex, and campus police will determine any charges.

Professor suffers nine broken ribs, broken hand during arrest

A college professor from Illinois suffered nine broken ribs and a broken hand when he was arrested ruing a pro-Palestine protest at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, he has said in a statement.

Bystander video shows that Steve Tamari, a history professor specialising in Middle East studies at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, seemed to be moving in to take video or pictures of protesters being detained when multiple officers roughly took him down Saturday.

The video shows an officer driving his knee into Tamari while Tamari is on the ground, and later shows the professor handcuffed with his arms behind him as officers dragged his limp body toward a van and then dropped him face down on the ground.

Johns Hopkins University threatens protesters with suspension

Around two dozen tents have been established at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, with over 100 studnets and staff present at the site, according to organisers.

Protesters told TRT World that the administration has threatened to suspend them.

Meanwhile, a police helicopter flew at a low altitude to observe the protest site where the students held "decolonial yoga class", a script reading on revolution, and de-escalation training.

GOP leaders praise University of Texas-Austin's leader crackdown order

Republicans have praised Jay Hartzell, President of University of Texas at Austin after urging a crackdown against pro-Palestine protests on campus.

"President [Hartzell] is exactly the right man at the right time to lead our state's flagship university," said state Representative Jeff Leach.

Representative Cody Harris said on X, "The vast majority of us think [Hartzell] is doing a fantastic job" and referred to student protesters as "snot-nosed, entitled, mindless brats."

University of Minnesota reopens after deal with protesters

The University of Minnesota has reopened after administrators said they reached an agreement with protesters to end the encampment set up in the heart of the Minneapolis campus.

Interim President Jeff Ettinger said a deal has been reached with pro-Palestine protesters to end the encampment that has been set up for three days.

"While there is more work to do, and conversations are still planned with other student groups affected by the painful situation in Palestine, I am heartened by today's progress," Ettinger wrote in the email.

"It grew out of a desire among those involved to reach a shared understanding."

In exchange, representatives of the coalition of student organisations involved will get to address the university's Board of Regents at their meeting next Friday, May 10, and the discussion will include their demands that the university divest its investments in Israel.

Rutgers sets deadline for protesters to disperse

Rutgers University administrators have said they will have law enforcement officers remove protesters and their belongings from the New Brunswick campus if they don't disperse before 4 pm on Thursday.

University President Jonathan Holloway gave the ultimatum in a statement published on the school's website. He said the protests forced the school to postpone final exams, which were set to begin on Thursday morning in the buildings surrounding the protest and encampment.

Holloway said a morning rally disrupted 28 exams, impacting more than 1,000 students.

Pro-Palestine student escorted out of Georgia State University graduation

A pro-Palestine graduate has been escorted out of Georgia State University's [GSU] commencement ceremony after appearing to stage a protest of Israel's ongoing carnage in besieged Gaza.