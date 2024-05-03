BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
It's Tesla v Tesla in India: US carmaker sues Indian namesake
Elon Musk's Tesla says an Indian battery-maker's branding misleads consumers, while the Indian company argues it has separate operations and predates Tesla in India.
It's Tesla v Tesla in India: US carmaker sues Indian namesake
Musk's Tesla is incorporated in Delaware, and it has accused the Indian company of using trade names "Tesla Power" and "Tesla Power USA". / Others
May 3, 2024

Elon Musk's carmaker Tesla has sued an Indian battery maker for infringing its trademark by using the brand name "Tesla Power" to promote its products, seeking damages and a permanent injunction against the company from a New Delhi judge.

Tesla in a hearing at the Delhi High Court this week said the Indian company had continued advertising its products with the "Tesla Power" brand despite a cease-and-desist notice sent in April 2022, according to details of the proceedings posted on the court website on Friday.

During the hearing, the Indian company, Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd, argued its main business is to make "lead acid batteries" and it has no intention of making electric vehicles.

The judge allowed the Indian firm three weeks to submit written responses after it handed over a set of documents in support of its defence, the court record shows.

Musk's Tesla is incorporated in Delaware, and it has accused the Indian company of using trade names "Tesla Power" and "Tesla Power USA".

The court record included screenshots of a website that showed that Tesla Power USA LLC was also headquartered in Delaware and had been "acknowledged for being a pioneer and leader in introducing affordable batteries" with "a very strong presence in India".

RelatedMusk's China trip and what it means for Tesla in the Asian market
Recommended

Tesla Power: Not 'related' to Tesla

A Tesla Power representative told Reuters it had been present in India much before Musk's Tesla and had all government approvals.

"We have never claimed to be related to Elon Musk's Tesla," Tesla Power's Manoj Pahwa said.

Tesla told the judge it discovered the Indian company was using its brand name in 2022 and has unsuccessfully tried to stop it from doing so, forcing it to file the lawsuit.

The case comes after Musk cancelled his planned visit to India on April 21 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Days later, Musk made a surprise visit to China and made progress towards rolling out its advanced driver assistance package, a move that many Indian commentators called a snub.

The Tesla India trademark case will next be heard on May 22.

RelatedElon Musk unveils new electric big rig: the Tesla Semi
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy