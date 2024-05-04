CULTURE
Hundreds protest Israel's participation in Eurovision Song Contest
"Last year, Russia was excluded from the organisation due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, but this year, the inclusion of genocidal Israel is hypocritical," a statement by the demonstrators notes.
Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Swedish Foreign Ministry to demand a boycott of Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Sweden. / Photo: AA
May 4, 2024

Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest on May 11 was protested in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Swedish Foreign Ministry to demand a boycott of Israel at the Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Malmo, Sweden.

It was announced that two big demonstrations will be held in Malmo on May 11 due to Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest. Also, thousands of activists supporting Palestine from different European cities will participate in the demonstration.

"Last year, Russia was excluded from the organisation due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, but this year, the inclusion of genocidal Israel is hypocritical," a statement by the demonstrators noted.

According to the Swedish state television SVT, Nils Norling, the spokesman for the Malmo Police Department, said they estimated that 100,000 demonstrators would come to the city.

Norling also said they will take extensive security measures to prevent incidents during the demonstrations, and police teams from Norway and Denmark will come to Malmo for support.

