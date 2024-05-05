Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on its wanted list, Russian state media has reported, citing the interior ministry’s database.

As of Saturday afternoon, both Zelenskyy and his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, featured on the ministry's list of people wanted on unspecified criminal charges.

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Gen. Oleksandr Pavlyuk, was also on the list.

Russian authorities did not immediately clarify the allegations against any of the Ukrainian officials.

Mediazona, an independent Russian news outlet, claimed Saturday that both Zelenskyy and Poroshenko had been listed since at least late February.

In an online statement published that same day, Ukraine’s foreign ministry dismissed the reports of Zelenskyy’s inclusion as evidence of “the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda.”

Russia's wanted list also includes scores of officials and lawmakers from Ukraine and NATO countries.

Among them is Kaja Kallas, the prime minister of NATO and EU member Estonia, who has fiercely advocated for increased military aid to Kiev and stronger sanctions against Moscow.