Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France on a state visit hosted by Emmanuel Macron where the French leader will seek to push his counterpart on issues ranging from Ukraine to trade.

Xi's arrival for the visit marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between France and China heralded the start of his first European trip since 2019, which will also see him visit Serbia and Hungary.

But Xi's choice of France as the sole major European power to visit indicates the relative warmth in Sino-French relations since Macron made his state visit to China in April 2023 and acknowledges the French leader's stature as a European Union powerbroker.

The leader of the one-party Communist state of more than 1.4 billion people, accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, was welcomed under umbrellas at a drizzly Paris Orly airport by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.

Xi is to hold a day of talks in Paris on Monday –– also including EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen –– followed by a state banquet hosted by Macron at the Elysee.

Tuesday will see Macron take Xi to the Pyrenees mountains, an area he used to visit as a boy, for a day of less public and more intimate talks.

Quoted on arrival in Paris by the Xinhua State news agency, Xi said the development of China-France relations had "injected stability and positive energy into the turbulent world" and China was ready to "enhance political mutual trust, build strategic consensus and deepen exchanges" during the visit.

'Stability of international order'

A key priority of Macron will be to warn Xi of the danger of backing Russia in its offensive on Ukraine, with Western officials concerned Moscow is already using Chinese machine tools in arms production.

Beijing's ties with Kremlin have warmed after the Russian "special military offensive" and the West wants China above all not to supply weapons to Moscow and risk tipping the balance in the conflict.

"It is in our interest to get China to weigh in on the stability of the international order," said Macron in an interview with the Economist published on Thursday.

"We must, therefore, work with China to build peace," he added.

Macron also said in the same Economist interview that Europe must defend its "strategic interests" in its economic relations with China, accusing Beijing of not respecting the rules on international trade.