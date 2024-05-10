North Korea-Iran relations are a growing source of concern for Western governments. Policymakers in the US and Europe see military cooperation between Pyongyang and Tehran as a threat to their geopolitical interests. In the aftermath of a recent visit paid by a North Korean delegation to Tehran, the US State Department said that Washington “will use all available tools, including interdiction and sanctions, to address such activities.”

Iran and North Korea’s cooperation largely stems from alignment of strategic objectives and a shared interest in defending their sovereign decision-making capabilities, especially concerning national defence. Over many years, North Korea and Iran have developed a rather transactional partnership.

Understanding this bilateral relationship’s history brings us back to the Iran-Iraq War (1980-88). Tehran sought allies and partners wherever it could find them amid that gruesome conflict. North Korea established itself as an arms supplier which Iran turned to while many Western and Arab states were backing Baghdad.

With Pyongyang providing Iran with SCUD B ballistic missiles, conventional arms, training, and military advisers, North Korea was one of very few countries worldwide to directly help Iran during that war. In 1989, Iran’s then-President (and current Supreme Leader) Ali Khamenei visited North Korea and declared: “If big countries threaten progressive countries, then progressive countries should threaten them in turn...You have proved in Korea that you have the power to confront America.”

A relationship mostly about missiles

Since the Iran-Iraq War ended, the two countries have continued cooperating with the relationship mostly being about missiles. North Korea has helped the Iranians develop advanced missiles and Tehran has assisted Pyongyang with booster rockets. In the past, the two states have cooperated on submarines and ships while also sharing strategies for circumventing western sanctions and discussing transfers of Iranian oil to North Korea via China. North Korea and Iran are among very few countries that have provided direct military support to Russia in its current war in Ukraine.

“The cooperation is based on pragmatism—both countries are under significant sanctions and are blocked from acquiring technology from other sources—rather than ideology since Iran is a theocracy and North Korea is largely hostile to religion (other than the national cults of personality),” John Feffer, the director of Foreign Policy in Focus, told TRT World.

“Both countries are united in their suspicion of the West, though a large portion of the Iranian population is pro-Western in some form. In general, given the very different nature of the two countries, the lack of an ideological bond, and the geographic distance between them, their military cooperation doesn't pose a huge threat to the US and the West, though coordination on nuclear matters, including ICBMs (Intercontinental ballistic missiles), would obviously alter that assessment,” added Feffer.

Kenneth Katzman, a senior fellow at the Soufan Center, told TRT World that growing military cooperation between North Korea and Iran could challenge Western interests because of Pyongyang’s experience with longer-range missiles and the potential for North Korean technology to enable Tehran to advance its missile activities in ways that worry Western governments.

“It's a potential threat because North Korea has more experience with longer-range missiles. Iran made its decision to sort of stop at 2,000-km ranges, which encompasses the region but not beyond the region. But North Korea has obviously experimented and even tested missiles at much longer ranges, bigger payloads, and nuclear-capable payloads. So, there’s a fear that this cooperation could enable Iran to get around some roadblocks that have limited its range ability,” said Katzman.