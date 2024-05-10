When Adeel Mangi appeared before the United States Senate Judiciary Committee in December, the hearing should have been uneventful. But instead, Senate Republicans turned it into an anti-Muslim spectacle.

Mangi has been nominated for a seat on the powerful Philadelphia-based US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

His resume is stellar and checks all the traditional boxes for judicial nominees from Democratic and Republican administrations alike. He's highly educated, with law degrees from both Oxford University and Harvard Law School. And he has spent his entire career working at a prestigious white shoe corporate law firm in New York.

The Senate hearing should also have showcased the historic nature of his nomination. Mangi is a Muslim American and, if confirmed, would be the first Muslim American federal appellate court judge (and the third Muslim American federal judge overall) in the United States.

It's an important milestone and just the latest step forward in the Biden administration's laudable efforts to rebalance the federal bench to better reflect the nation's diversity.

What happened

I watch nearly all Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearings. You rarely learn much about the nominees themselves or their views on legal issues, but you can learn a lot about the committee members by their questions and the manner in which they treat the nominees.

Last October for example, during a hearing for Oregon district court nominee Mustafa Kasubhai—another Muslim American who had served as a state and federal magistrate judge for more than 15 years—Senator Ted Cruz of Texas offered a poem that the nominee had written decades ago while in law school as evidence of his supposed Marxist beliefs.

Mangi's December 2023 hearing featured similar grandstanding. The timing of his hearing is important to note. A week before, several prominent university presidents testified before the Republican-led House Education Committee about their efforts to combat anti-Semitism on campus.

The hearings went disastrously for the university presidents, whose answers failed to convey how seriously they took the problem in the wake of the October 7 attack on Israel.

By the end of the week, one president had resigned and the others remained under fire (a second would resign a few weeks later). It was a major win for Republicans against so-called "liberal elite" institutions.

The following week, Senate Republicans trotted out the same disingenuous playbook at Mangi's hearing. They focused on Mangi's service as an advisory board member to Rutgers Law School's Center for Security, Race and Rights.

The center co-sponsored an event marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, which featured as a speaker a person who had previously pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge involving Palestinian Islamic Jihad organisation.

The center did not pick the speaker, and Mangi was unaware of the event and did not attend it. As an advisory board member, he had no oversight or governance power, and did not "provide advice or approval on specific events, lectures, or workshops."

Nevertheless, Cruz asked Mangi if he condemned "the atrocities of the Hamas terrorists." Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas asked Mangi if he believed that "Zionist settler colonialism was a provocation that justified Hamas's atrocity against Jews in Israel." And Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana asked Mangi if this event was how he "celebrate(d) 9/11."

In all cases, Mangi—who was answering these questions in front of his children—kept his cool and condemned terrorism and any purported justifications for it, and called the October 7 attacks "a horror involving the deaths of innocent civilians."