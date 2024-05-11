The skies have opened once again in southern Brazil, offering little respite for those whose homes have been swallowed by floodwaters, while the number of people forced to evacuate doubled in 24 hours.

Residents of the state of Rio Grande do Sul were bracing for a weekend of heavy rainfall, hitting just as waters that turned city streets into rivers had begun to subside.

The state capital Porto Alegre, home to 1.4 million inhabitants, tried to resume some normalcy on Friday, with some businesses opening and traffic blocking streets as waters receded.

But then, the menacing grey clouds delivered a fresh downpour. The region expects precipitation with "intense winds and hail," according to the National Institute of Meteorology.

The MetSul Meteorologia site reported "a new period of intense atmospheric instability," with up to 200 mm of rain by Monday.

The deluge — which experts link to a climate crisis exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon — has affected almost two million people, leaving 126 dead and 756 injured.

Another 141 people are still missing, according to authorities.

Drinking water scarce

The state's Guaiba River, which runs through Porto Alegre, reached historic levels this week.

According to civil defence figures, the number of people forced to flee their homes has almost doubled in the past 24 hours to around 411,000.

More than 71,000 are being housed in shelters.