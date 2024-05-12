WORLD
3 MIN READ
Flash floods and cold lava flow kill dozens in Indonesia
The local government set up evacuation centres and emergency posts in several spots in the two disaster-hit districts of Agam and Tanah Datar in West Sumatra province.
Flash floods and cold lava flow kill dozens in Indonesia
Cold lava, also known as lahar, is volcanic material like ash, sand and pebbles carried down a volcano's slopes by rain. / Photo: AFP
May 12, 2024

At least 34 people have died and 16 more were missing after floods on Sumatra island in western Indonesia, the spokesperson for the West Sumatra Disaster Mitigation Agency has said.

"Until now our data shows that 34 people died: 16 in Agam and 18 in Tanah Datar. At least 18 others are injured. We are also still searching for 16 other people," Ilham Wahab said on Sunday, referring to two districts in West Sumatra province.

The disaster hit Agam and Tanah Datar districts in West Sumatra province at around 1530 GMT on Saturday after hours of heavy rain, triggering a flash flood and a cold lava flow from Mount Marapi, according to Basarnas search and rescue agency.

Cold lava, also known as lahar, is volcanic material like ash, sand and pebbles carried down a volcano's slopes by rain.

Nine bodies had been identified earlier, including those of a three-year-old and eight-year-old, he said.

"Today, we will continue the search in the two districts."

RelatedFlash floods kill more than a score, force evacuation in Indonesia

Prone to floods

Recommended

Authorities dispatched a team of rescuers and rubber boats to look for the missing victims and to transport people to shelters.

The local government set up evacuation centres and emergency posts in several spots in the two districts.

Indonesia is prone to landslides and floods during the rainy season.

In March at least 26 people had been found dead after landslides and floods hit West Sumatra.

Saturday's floods in Agam and Tanah Datar also carried cold lava from Mount Merapi, the most active volcano in Sumatra and one of nearly 130 active volcanoes in the Indonesian archipelago.

In December, Marapi erupted and spewed an ash tower 3,000 metres into the sky, taller than the volcano itself.

At least 24 climbers, most of them university students, died in the eruption.

RelatedIndonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, spews lava and ash
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer