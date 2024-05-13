Malmo, Sweden - This year's Eurovision song contest took place amid fiery protests, several planned Quran-burnings and with police on extremely high alert – splitting Sweden's third-largest city into two camps.

The reminders of Israel’s war on Gaza could be seen everywhere in Malmo, the coastal city that hosted the event.

The contrast in the mood and event’s surroundings was striking: while visitors in sparkling attire danced through the streets, snipers lined the rooftops. While a DJ in a yellow wig played old ABBA songs to a cheering crowd, protestors in keffiyehs gathered ten metres behind them, waving Palestinian flags and calling for a ceasefire.

The yearly kitsch-extravaganza has been overshadowed by the war on Gaza.

For months, global calls for boycott and protests have echoed against Israel's participation in the contest, which the organiser European Broadcasting Union [EBU] say is apolitical.

And what is considered a dazzling fiesta by the fans, has been a security-nightmare for authorities since Sweden ramped up its terrorism threat level to a 4 out of 5, following the Quran burnings that put the country in a controversial spotlight last summer.

With tens of thousands of people visiting from 37 participating countries, police were forced to take emergency security measures, including placing snipers on rooftops and bringing in backup forces from neighbouring Norway and Denmark. The five-day security operation was considered the largest in Malmo’s history.

Although the competition took place in the southern part of town, it was a “Folkets Park” [The people’s park] that grabbed the attention of the fans, and became the arena for the politically charged atmosphere.

The local playground was transformed into ‘Eurovision Village’ – a sealed festival area during the event, where visitors were not allowed to bring their bags for safety reasons. While the park remained open to the public, offering free concerts and events, the organisers struggled with an entertainment schedule that kept collapsing due to withdrawals ahead of the premiere.

Over 20 local artists and organisations withdrew their participation from the festivities surrounding the Eurovision week in protest against the presence of the Israeli contestant.

The municipality’s inhouse project manager Karin Karlsson called the cancellations “unfortunate” and also stated that the city “shouldn’t have to be responsible for the entire middle-east conflict.”

However, the Malmo residents disagreed.

While guests in sequin dresses stopped for photos in front of a marching streetband inside the park, 22-year-old Nathalie walked past wearing a keffiyeh and holding a Palestinian flag in protest,

“This is all so crazy, our city has become completely militarised”, she said while directing her gaze at a helicopter hovering over the area.

Both Nathalie and a friend who was with her were vocal about their stance: Israel should not have been allowed to participate in Eurovision amid Tel Aviv’s war on Gaza that has killed more than 34,500 Palestinians, most of them civilians.

“We don’t want to let people forget what is happening in Gaza. We’re here to remind everyone that Palestine is still being bombed,” Nathalie said.

Their tranquil protest inside the park was merely one event out of a dozen. During the five days when the music-bonanza took over the city, activists and organisations vowed to flood Malmo in pro-Palestinian symbolism and alternative events.

Among them, a ‘genocide-free’ music festival, Falastinvision, was also organised.

Double standards