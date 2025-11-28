Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has called for urgent global action to tackle mounting food and water waste, warning that the issue has become a matter of “existential importance” for humanity.

In a statement shared on social media after attending the High-Level Agriculture and Forestry Ministers’ Panel in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said she hoped the meeting — held under the theme “Preventing Food and Water Waste – Protecting the Future” — would mark “the beginning of a great awakening”.

“Food and water waste is now a survival issue for humanity,” she said, adding that meaningful change must begin “in our homes, at our tables and in our daily habits”.

Erdogan praised the Zero Waste movement — a flagship environmental initiative she has championed — describing it as “the strongest formula” for reducing waste while enriching lives.

“It multiplies goodness while cutting waste, simplifies life while nourishing the soul, and prevents pollution while helping to save humanity,” she said.