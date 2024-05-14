Celebrities who have remained silent on Israel's genocidal war in Gaza are feeling the wrath of angry fans wielding the "digital guillotine" to block them on social media and streaming platforms.

Taylor Swift, Drake and many more have become targets of the "Block Out 2024" movement, which began on TikTok in response to the perceived disconnect between the high-profile Met Gala and the grim realities of the Israel's brutal war in Gaza.

For months, pro-Palestine activists have flooded the comments sections of social media sites, urging stars to join calls for a ceasefire in Gaza's deadliest war.

But matters came to a head after last week's Met Gala, a glitzy fundraiser and the biggest night in fashion featuring A-list stars from screen, stage, sports and the world's runways.

Dressed in an extravagant gown, influencer Hailey Kalil posted on TikTok lip-synching "Let them eat cake" — a phrase notoriously associated with Marie Antoinette that symbolises the callous disregard of 18th-century French aristocrats towards the poor.

Fellow TikToker ladyfromtheoutside, who started the movement, responded: "It's time for the people to conduct what I want to call a digital guillotine, a digitine, if you will," referring to the execution apparatus used during the French Revolution.

"Take our views away, our likes, our comments, our money," she urged.

Her message was taken up as a rallying cry for the pro-Palestinian movement, and early signs suggest the boycott may be having an impact.

Some impact, but for how long?

Reality star Kim Kardashian — who attended the ball in New York — has lost hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers in recent days, according to analytics site Social Blade.

Global music superstar Taylor Swift, who opted to focus on her Eras Tour rather than appear at the event, has also seen a decline of more than 200,000 followers since last Thursday.

Online fervour has ignited as hashtags #blockout, #celebrityblocklist, and #letthemeatcake surge with millions of shares and views, echoing public outrage over celebrity silence on the Gaza crisis.

"This is about lives and justice — if she can rally all of us to vote, she has the power to speak up about injustice," said a TikToker who described herself as a "Palestinian Swiftie" and said it was time to block, unfollow and stop streaming her idol.

More over, the losses could be short-lived, Natasha Lindstaedt, a University of Essex professor who has studied celebrity activism, told AFP.