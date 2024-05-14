Chinese President Xi Jinping’s five-day European tour this month brought him to France, Serbia, and Hungary. Xi seized the opportunity to share Beijing’s vision for a less West-centric world and discuss trade, Ukraine, and other issues with policymakers in Paris, Belgrade, and Budapest. One of his main objectives was to mitigate the damage in China’s relationship with the European Union against the backdrop of trade-related frictions.

This tour, which marked Xi’s first visit to Europe since 2019, highlighted the importance of Beijing’s bilateral relationships with these three countries. Each visit was important.

“The three countries are perhaps the most China-friendly in the whole continent. The trip [was] about good ties, so the choices [were] deliberate,” said Yun Sun, co-director of the China Program at the Stimson Center, in an interview with TRT World.

France

In Paris, Xi met with French President Emmanuel Macron and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Xi and Macron signed 18 deals spanning a host of domains from green development to aviation and agriculture.

Important to China are France’s “strategic autonomy” concept and the fact that Paris’ views on international issues are sometimes at odds with those of Washington. Chinese policymakers “see that this strategic autonomy could be a way to drive a wedge between France and the US,” Mathieu Droin, a visiting fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and former official at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, told TRT World.

Yet, Beijing might have some misconceptions about France’s calls for strategic autonomy given that France “remains committed to the Transatlantic bond, especially through NATO” and that Macron is keen to play the “European card,” said Droin. This is why Macron invited von der Leyen to join him in Beijing last year and why she was with the French president during Xi’s visit to Paris this month.

“While China is trying to bilateralise to tackle each relationship [from] a position of strength, the fact that France is playing the European [card] makes this endeavour much more complicated for Beijing,” added Droin.

Important to the French leg of Xi’s European tour were the discussions about Ukraine and alleged Chinese support to Russia in the form of dual-use technologies, microchips, and drones. According to Macron, whose Ukraine foreign policy recently became much more hawkish, Xi conveyed that Beijing is not a party to the conflict.

“Macron said that he had lengthy discussions on the topic and that he was reassured from what he had heard from Xi. So, there is no clear outcome of what could be the consequences if it happens that there is clear evidence that China is supporting the military enterprise of Russia,” Droin told TRT World.

“But clearly it was an opportunity at least for Macron to at least show that he is doing his best to address what is one of the main concerns of those who are the most concerned by the war in Ukraine.”

Serbia

Serbia, which is outside of the EU and NATO, has a special relationship with China. Sharing some of the same values such as respect for sovereign equality and non-interference, Belgrade stands out among European capitals for how warm it is toward Beijing.

Beijing sees Serbia as a country where China’s leadership and citizens can always count on a very welcome, explained Nikola Mikovic, a Belgrade-based foreign policy analyst. “Most Serbs, according to recent polls, have a positive view on China, and see the People’s Republic as a friendly country.”

Sino-Serbian relations are critical to Belgrade’s quest to diversify its global partnerships in pursuit of an increasingly independent foreign policy. This month, Xi visited Belgrade on the 25th anniversary of the US bombing China’s embassy in the Serbian capital — an event that still fuels Chinese and Serbian distrust of the West.

Given that Serbia was one of only three European countries that Xi visited “bears great significance and serves as yet another proof of the iron-clad friendship between Serbia and China,” Nemanja Starovic, Serbia’s Minister for Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs, told TRT World.