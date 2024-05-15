In an act of apparent political grandstanding, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an interviewer last week that arch-rival Pakistan was “no more a factor in running India”.

“Let Pakistan manage two square meals. We don’t need to waste our time (on Pakistan),” he said.

Relations between the two neighbours, which gained independence from British rule in 1947, have remained tense mostly because of Kashmir — the disputed region in South Asia that each nation claims in full but administers in part.

The two countries have fought four wars and engaged in frequent border skirmishes throughout the eight decades of their existence.

Saying that India shouldn’t be fixated on its neighbour, Modi urged Indians to focus on national development without making Pakistan a reference point.

The latest statement by Modi, which came as the election process enters the final phases in the world’s largest democracy of 1.4 billion people, appears to be in contrast with the jingoistic tone usually taken by the leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in every election cycle.

“From the BJP’s perspective, taking a hard line on Pakistan is something that’d galvanise the base,” says Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Wilson Center.

“But we haven’t heard about Pakistan on the campaign trail this year as much as the last election,” he tells TRT World.

He says the main reason for the relative let-up in the jingoist bombast in this electoral cycle is that, unlike in 2019, India didn’t have any “military crisis” with Pakistan in the days leading up to the general election.

A suicide attack in the India-administered Kashmir killed 40 policemen in the run-up to the 2019 parliamentary polls. New Delhi blamed the attack on Pakistan, with the right-wing BJP using it as a bogeyman to rally support in an election that returned Modi as premier for a second term with an even bigger majority in parliament.

Enter the dragon

“You don't have any type of crisis or even major tension point now. I think it’s true that India believes Pakistan is not really that big of a deal in a broader strategic context,” Kugelman says.

Kugelman feels the focus of Indian leaders in recent years has shifted from Pakistan to China, another neighbouring country with which India has unresolved border disputes.

“They want to focus more on the China challenge that, for India, is the prime external strategic and security threat,” he says.

India’s economy, estimated at $3.7 trillion, has grown at roughly seven percent a year in the last decade to become the fifth largest in the world. Diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been uneasy because of their decades-old dispute over a 3,440 km-long ill-defined border.

According to New Delhi-based political affairs analyst Rajesh Mahapatra, Indians like to compare and compete with China rather than Pakistan, which they once saw as their archrival.

“Contrary to what many people would like to believe, Pakistan is not of much significance as far as the broader public discourse in India is concerned,” he tells TRT World.

Yet Pakistan pops up every election cycle as an issue mainly because of the BJP, which pursues the politics and ideology of Hindutva, he says.

“The ruling BJP needs to raise the Pakistan bogey as an instrument of political mobilisation. The average Indian couldn’t be bothered,” he says.