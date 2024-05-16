Arab leaders are gathering in Bahrain for a summit dominated by the Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza which has been raging on without a ceasefire in sight and soaring Palestinian casualties, with one expert saying punitive economic and political steps could be announced against Israel.

For Thursday's event, heads of state and government began touching down on Wednesday in Manama, capital of the Gulf nation, where the flags of the Arab League's 22 members were flying.

It is the first time the bloc has come together since an extraordinary summit in Riyadh, capital of neighbouring Saudi Arabia, in November that also involved leaders from the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation [OIC], based in the Saudi city of Jeddah .

At that meeting, leaders condemned Israeli forces' "barbaric" actions in Gaza but declined to approve punitive economic and political steps against the country, despite growing anger in the region and widespread support for the Palestinian cause.

That could change this time around as backing builds globally for a two-state solution long advocated by Arab countries, said Kuwaiti analyst Zafer al-Ajmi.

Western public opinion has become "more inclined to support the Palestinians and lift the injustice inflicted on them" since Israel's creation on Palestinian lands more than 70 years ago, Ajmi said.

Meanwhile, Israel has failed to achieve its war objectives including defeating Hamas and is now mired in fighting that has dragged on for more than seven months, he said.

Israel has killed at least 35,233 people, mostly civilians, and an Israeli siege has brought dire food shortages and the threat of famine.