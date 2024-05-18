Belgium’s University of Ghent has announced that it is severing ties with three Israeli educational and research institutions, citing misalignment with its human rights policy, according to the rectorate.

“We currently assess these three partners as problematic according to the Ghent University human rights test, in contrast to the positive evaluation we gave these partners at the start of our collaboration,” said Rik Van de Walle on Friday, University of Ghent's rector.

Walle also stated that the university is ending collaborations with the Holon Institute of Technology, MIGAL Galilee Research Institute, and the Volcani Center, which specialises in agricultural research.

The decision came amidst ongoing pro-Palestinian protests at the university against Israel's operations in Gaza, impacting four ongoing projects, but the Israeli institutions have not yet commented.