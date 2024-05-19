CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Nile branch may have been key to Egyptian pyramid construction, study shows
A groundbreaking study suggests a lost branch of the Nile River, the Ahramat, may have been crucial for transporting materials used to build Egypt's pyramids.
Nile branch may have been key to Egyptian pyramid construction, study shows
Workmen and materials floated along this ancient waterway, contributing to pyramid building. / Photo: AP Archive
May 19, 2024

Scientists think they are closer to solving the mystery of the construction of ancient Egypt’s pyramids, including the Giza pyramid complex that was constructed more than 4,000 years ago.

A study published on Thursday in the Communications Earth & Environment journal suggests that a long-lost, ancient branch of the Nile could have built the pyramids. Researchers from the University of North Carolina Wilmington used radar satellite imagery, geophysical data and deep soil coring to map the hidden river branch.

The team named the branch "Ahramat," which means pyramids in Arabic, and said it was about 64 kilometres (39 miles) long and between 200 meters — 700 meters (656 feet-2,296 feet) wide. ​​​​​​

“Many of the pyramids, dating to the Old and Middle Kingdoms, have causeways that lead to the branch and terminate with Valley Temples which may have acted as river harbours along it in the past," the researchers said in their paper.

Recommended

“We suggest that the Ahramat Branch played a role in the monuments’ construction and that it was simultaneously active and used as a transportation waterway for workmen and building materials to the pyramids’ sites,” they said.

RelatedEgypt opens Sneferu's 'Bent' Pyramid in Dahshur to public
SOURCE:AA
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz