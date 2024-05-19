North Korea said a recent subcritical nuclear test by the United States adds new tension to the international nuclear arms race and vowed to take measures necessary for improving its nuclear deterrence posture, the state-controlled KCNA news agency has said.

The US Department of Energy has said its National Nuclear Security Administration conducted a subcritical experiment at its Nevada test site to collect data to support the reliability and effectiveness of nuclear warheads.

"To cope with the strategic instability in the region and the rest of the world caused by the U.S. unilateral action, (we) cannot but reconsider the measures necessary for the improvement of the overall nuclear deterrence posture within the range of its vested sovereign right and possible options," KCNA said on Monday.

It did not elaborate on what measures it would consider.