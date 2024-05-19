WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korea threatens action after US conducts subcritical nuclear test
North Korea has threatened the US after a subcritical nuclear test, viewing it as a threat and vowing to take unspecified actions to strengthen its nuclear deterrence.
North Korea threatens action after US conducts subcritical nuclear test
North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear deterrence. / Others
May 19, 2024

North Korea said a recent subcritical nuclear test by the United States adds new tension to the international nuclear arms race and vowed to take measures necessary for improving its nuclear deterrence posture, the state-controlled KCNA news agency has said.

The US Department of Energy has said its National Nuclear Security Administration conducted a subcritical experiment at its Nevada test site to collect data to support the reliability and effectiveness of nuclear warheads.

"To cope with the strategic instability in the region and the rest of the world caused by the U.S. unilateral action, (we) cannot but reconsider the measures necessary for the improvement of the overall nuclear deterrence posture within the range of its vested sovereign right and possible options," KCNA said on Monday.

It did not elaborate on what measures it would consider.

RelatedNorth Korea fires several short-range ballistic missiles: South Korea
Recommended

Half-dozen nuclear tests

Subcritical nuclear tests do not involve a nuclear explosion and do not trigger a fissile chain reaction.

The United States is a signatory to the global nuclear test ban treaty and ended nuclear explosion tests in 1992.

North Korea has conducted six underground nuclear tests and is believed to be ready for a seventh, although South Korean officials have said there are no indications of an imminent test.

North Korea is under UN Security Council sanctions for its nuclear tests and for ballistic missile development.

RelatedNorth Korean hackers stole data from South Korea court computers: police
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal