Following the tragic helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several officials, various tracking apps have become a hub of activity as millions of people track the movements of the Turkish Akinci UAV.

Turkish Defence Ministry swiftly assigned the Akinci UAV, along with a Cougar-type helicopter equipped with high-level night vision capabilities to aid in search and rescue efforts.

The Akinci UAV is currently patrolling the skies over Iran, scanning for any signs of the downed helicopter.

Its mission has drawn global attention, with aviation enthusiasts and concerned citizens alike closely monitoring its circular flight patterns.

According to data from the Anadolu Agency, more than 2.5 million individuals are following the Akinci UAV, making it the most tracked aircraft in the world.