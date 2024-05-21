Tuesday, May 21, 2024

1929 GMT –– US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has that said a number of countries could play an instrumental role, "at least on an interim basis," if needed in helping provide security for post-war Gaza.

Speaking at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, Blinken made the comments when asked if he thought that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had the capability or the will to run Gaza.

1927 GMT –– Türkiye to keep cooperating with Egypt on aid to Gaza: envoy

Türkiye will continue cooperating with Egypt to provide Gaza with humanitarian and food aid, the Turkish ambassador to Cairo has said.

At a breakfast event in the Turkish Embassy, Salih Mutlu Sen said there was no alternative to Egypt in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, which the country borders.

Citing statements by UN officials, Sen noted that 95 percent of aid sent to Gaza, especially food aid, was delivered via Egypt through the Rafah Border Crossing.

The Israeli army should withdraw from the Palestinian side of the Rafah Border Crossing, which it illegally occupied earlier this month, said Sen, stressing that both Türkiye and Egypt demanded this.

1908 GMT –– Israel revokes order to cut AP live Gaza video feed

Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has said he had revoked an order given earlier in the day to cut a Gaza live video feed by US newswire Associated Press.

"I have now ordered to cancel the operation and return the equipment to the AP agency," Karhi said in a statement after the White House had called on Israel to reverse the move.

1859 GMT –– Police again storm pro-Palestinian protest at University of Geneva

Police have stormed a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Geneva and removed all Palestinian flags and banners on campus.

Students launched a new demonstration on campus after police broke up a previous protest camp last week.

Protesting students decided to stage a new rally in solidarity with Gaza after no progress was made in negotiations with the university’s management.

About 100 students first saw intervention by university security Tuesday afternoon but they continued their protest.

Police later stormed the campus.

1755 GMT –– Israel killed 3% of Gaza's Christians since Oct. 7: Palestinian minister

Israel has killed 3 percent of Gaza’s Christian population since the start of its onslaught last Oct. 7, the Palestinian state minister for foreign affairs and expatriates has said.

Varsen Aghabekian Shahin met in Ramallah with a delegation from Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP), including its executive director, Rev. Mae Elise Cannon.

“The Israeli war has resulted in the death of 3 percent of Gaza’s Christians and the destruction of churches amid restrictions (on Christians) in the West Bank,” Shahin said during the meeting as cited by a Foreign Ministry statement.

1741 GMT –– US' National Press Club urges Israel to restore AP's equipment, live feed into Gaza

The National Press Club, the largest organisation for journalists in the US, has urged Israel to restore The Associated Press' equipment and live feed in Gaza.

The organisation was "bitterly disappointed" by Israel's move to confiscate broadcast equipment of the AP and shut down the live feed into Gaza, said Club President Emily Wilkins.

"We call on Israel to reverse course on this overly aggressive action and restore the AP’s equipment and live feed," she said in a statement.

"There was no strategic reason for these actions, which are part of a pattern of aggression against journalism organisations by Israel," she said. "In particular we call on the Israeli press to emphasise these actions in their coverage so citizens of Israel are fully aware of what their government is doing in their name".

1734 GMT –– Gaza authorities call for stopping Israel's policy of starvation

Authorities in Gaza have appealed to the international community to intervene to stop Israel’s policy of starvation against the territory’s population.

There are "continued signs of famine in northern Gaza as a result of the (Israeli) occupation's use of starvation as a tool of war," the enclave's media office said in a statement.

It said Israel has continued to prevent the entry of basic commodities such as sugar, oils, milk and wheat into northern Gaza.

"It is also restricting the entry of vegetables in quantities that make them expensive, leaving most citizens unable to buy them, let alone banning the entry of gas," it added. "This reality shows that famine in northern Gaza has become a certainty, and the indicators of malnutrition among all its residents are one of its signs," the media office said.

1720 GMT –– Pakistan urges SCO to demand unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Pakistan has urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to demand an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed over 35,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, since October of last year.

"(The) SCO must outrightly denounce this barbaric act and call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire before the flames of this conflict engulf other regions," Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said while addressing the SCO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Astana, Kazakhstan.

"Unilateral" and "illegal" measures to change the status of disputed territories in violation of UN Security Council resolutions must be strongly condemned and opposed by all, Dar added, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

1707 GMT –– UN voices concern after Israel shuts down Associated Press' Gaza live feed

A UN spokesperson has voiced concern after the Israeli government shut down The Associated Press’ live feed of Gaza and seized the news agency’s equipment.

"I saw the reports in the Israeli press this morning. Frankly, it's quite shocking," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"I think journalists need to be able to do their work freely. The Associated Press, all news organisations should be allowed to do its work freely and free of any harassment," Dujarric added.

1703 GMT –– Israel's shutdown of AP live feed 'act of madness': Lapid

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has condemned the shutdown of the Associated Press live feed showing a view into Gaza as an “act of madness.”

"The confiscation of the equipment of AP, the largest news agency in the world, by [Communications Minister] Shlomo Karhi’s men, is an act of madness," Lapid wrote on X.

"This is not Al Jazeera, this is an American media outlet that has won 53 Pulitzer Prizes," he added. "This government behaves as if it has decided to make sure, at any cost, that Israel will be ostracized all over the world," Lapid said.

1621 GMT –– Eightmore Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in war-torn Gaza

At least eight Palestinians, including a baby girl, were killed in two Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to medics.

Six bodies, including a one-year-old girl, were retrieved after Israeli fighter jets struck a house in central Gaza City, the Palestinian Civil Defence agency said in a statement.

At least 15 other people were also injured in the attack, it added.

Two more Palestinians were killed and several others wounded when Israeli jets shelled a group of civilians in central Rafah in southern Gaza, medical sources said.

1615 GMT –– White House’s Sullivan leaves Israel ‘disappointed’ after talks on Gaza war: Report

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has left Israel "disappointed" after his talks with Israeli officials on the conflict in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

"Sullivan realises that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has no strategy to end the war on Gaza," Israeli public broadcaster KAN said, citing an Israeli official.

1610 GMT –– Gaza currently experiencing 'medical catastrophe': MSF

Gaza is experiencing a "medical catastrophe," an aid agency official has said.

Deputy Medical Coordinator of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza, Muhammad Abu Mugaysib, said only two field hospitals are operating in Rafah.

"These hospitals cannot even meet the shortages and needs of the people. What we need are not field hospitals but regular hospitals. Field hospitals can work in emergencies, but they cannot meet the major needs of the people," said Mugaysib.

"Unfortunately, no medical aid has reached Gaza since the start of the Israeli army's ground attacks on May 6th. Therefore, we are experiencing shortages in many medical supplies," he noted.

​​​​​​​"If the Rafah border crossing is not opened soon, there will be a major breakdown, and this will have a significant impact on the medical activities we carry out in Gaza. This is valid not only for MSF members but for all actors operating in the region," he added.

1455 GMT –– Israel shutting AP's Gaza video is 'concerning': US

The United States has expressed concern after US news agency The Associated Presssaid that Israel had shut down its live video feed of war-torn Gaza.

"Obviously this is concerning and we want to look into it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on President Joe Biden's plane as he travelled to New Hampshire.

1440 GMT –– Israel shut down its Gaza live video feed: US agency

The US news agency Associated Press has said Israel had shut down its live video feed of war-torn Gaza after authorities accused it of violating a new ban on Al Jazeera.

"The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms the actions of the Israeli government to shut down our longstanding live feed," the AP said in a statement, blaming "an abusive use" of Israel's new foreign broadcaster law.

AP said authorities had also seized its camera and broadcasting equipment.

"We urge the Israeli authorities to return our equipment and enable us to reinstate our live feed immediately so we can continue to provide this important visual journalism to thousands of media outlets around the world," the agency said.

1437 GMT –– Belgium must recognise Palestinian state now: minister

Belgium's Development Minister Caroline Gennez has said that her country must be a "pioneer" and recognise the Palestinian state "now."

"Belgium must be a European pioneer and recognize the Palestinian state now," Gennez wrote on X.

She added: "A full-fledged Palestinian state is the only path towards peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis."

1424 GMT –– Food distribution in Rafah suspended due to insecurity: UNRWA

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has said that food distribution in Gaza's southern city of Rafah was currently suspended due to lack of supplies and insecurity caused by Israel.

UNRWA said in a statement on X that only seven out of its 24 health centres were operational and that it had not received any medical supplies in the past 10 days due to "closures/disruptions" at the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings into Gaza.

Simultaneous Israeli assaults on the southern and northern edges of Gaza this month have caused a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.

1401 GMT –– Patients, medics evacuate northern Gaza hospital after Israeli shelling

Israeli artillery shelling has forced patients and medics to evacuate the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, according to witnesses.

The evacuation followed Israeli shelling of the hospital’s emergency department that caused extensive damage at the site, they said.

Israel's ongoing attacks in northern Gaza have forced all hospitals in the area out of service.

1228 GMT –– Those who attack Gaza aid trucks are militias backed by gov't: Israeli opposition leader

Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid has said those who attack the humanitarian aid trucks for the war-torn Gaza are militias backed by the Israeli government.

Speaking to the Israeli Army Radio, Lapid said the rioters who have attacked the aid trucks were militias backed by Israel's ruling regime, in reference to the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.