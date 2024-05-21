Citing alleged national security threats, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government shut down Al Jazeera earlier this month. Accusing the network of being a “mouthpiece for Hamas,” Israeli authorities closed the news outlet’s offices in Jerusalem and confiscated equipment. Israel’s Ministry of Communications announced that it had stop Al Jazeera’s broadcasts on cable and satellite and also blocked the media outlet’s websites.

This authoritarian action, which the United Nations condemned, will leave Israeli citizens less aware of the situation in Gaza and increase their country’s international isolation.

Shutting down Al Jazeera fits into a wider effort by Israel’s government to restrict freedom of speech and civil liberties amid this war. Netanyahu’s government wants as many Israelis as possible to live in an echo chamber in which they are fed state-endorsed narratives with basically no room for any counter-narratives.

“This far-right Israeli government is trying quite hard to provide a one-sided narrative to the unfolding catastrophe in Palestine—a catastrophe of unprecedented scale and genocidal proportions that is the Israeli authorities’ own making,” said Dr. Bader al-Saif, an assistant professor of history at Kuwait University, in an interview with TRT World.

“Having journalists and networks that provide alternative views and unmask hidden facts and atrocities undermines the Israeli government’s war machine—a war machine that utilizes media and (dis)information as one of its tools,” he added.

This action is not at all unprecedented, especially for a country at war.

“This is not the first time media was restricted in a war zone, and always by the side that didn’t want its war crimes exposed and sympathy extended worldwide to the victims of their war crimes,” Dr. Nabeel Khoury, the former deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Yemen, told TRT World.

“This is not the first time for Al Jazeera either, which was closed down and its offices attacked both in Iraq after the U.S. invasion and in Afghanistan. In both cases, the Bush administration, and specifically Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, branded the Al Jazeera reporters as enemies, even though Centcom was still hosted by Qatar, the owner and funder of the satellite station,” explained the former US diplomat.

The Bush administration’s problems with Al Jazeera reached the point of George W. Bush wanting the US to carry out military action against Qatar. According to a Downing Street memo which Daily Mirror reported on in November 2005, Prime Minister Tony Blair had to persuade Bush that bombing Al Jazeera’s headquarters in Doha would be unwise.

“Al Jazeera has a history of extensively covering war zones, especially but not exclusively in the Middle East. In Gaza, this amounted almost to a blow-by-blow description of the fighting and attacks on Palestinians homes, schools, and hospitals. The live coverage of Israeli attacks on civilians in particular has damaged Israel’s reputation in the Western world and among the youth in the US—the result of which has been obvious in public opinion polls and on university campuses,” Dr. Khoury told TRT World.

Attempting to control the narratives surrounding Gaza