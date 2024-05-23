TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye retains 3rd place in world in Blue Flag beaches, aiming for the top
Spain holds top spot for most Blue Flag beaches this year, followed by Greece in second place.
Türkiye retains 3rd place in world in Blue Flag beaches, aiming for the top
Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the government has consistently worked to increase the number of Blue Flag beaches every year, with 16 more beaches in Türkiye receiving the designation this year. / Photo: AA Archive
May 23, 2024

Türkiye has retained its third-place ranking for Blue Flag beaches this year, with 567 of its beaches listed in this category.

In a post on X, Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the country's consistent success in the Blue Flag awards is a source of pride and that they are determined to achieve the top ranking.

The Blue Flag awards, a title given to beaches that are clean and safe, are presented by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Ersoy said the government has consistently worked to increase the number of Blue Flag beaches every year, with 16 more beaches in Türkiye receiving the designation this year.

"Blue Flags suit our beaches very well. This year, 567 beaches, 27 marinas, 18 tourism boats, and nine individual yachts in our country have been awarded the Blue Flag," he said.

Spain holds the top spot for the most Blue Flag beaches this year, followed by Greece in second place. Türkiye ranks third, with Italy in fourth and France in fifth.

Antalya tops Blue Flag list

This year, Türkiye has added three beaches each in Istanbul, Balikesir, and Aydin provinces; two each in Antalya and Mugla provinces; and one each in Izmir, Canakkale, Tekirdag, Bursa, Kirklareli, and Yalova provinces to its Blue Flag beaches list.

The increase of 16 Blue Flag beaches comes despite the absence of beaches from Sakarya, Duzce, and Edirne, which were on the list last year.

Recommended

Türkiye had 551 Blue Flag beaches last year, with the number remaining unchanged in provinces such as Samsun, Mersin, Kocaeli, Bartin, Ordu, Zonguldak, and Van.

Antalya, with 233 Blue Flag beaches, is Türkiye's leading province, followed by Mugla with 112 beaches and Izmir with 64.

RelatedTurkey’s Antalya contains the world's most blue-flagged beaches

Aiming to protect public health

The Blue Flag program in Türkiye began in 1993 following the European Union's designation of 1987 as the Year of the Environment. The program aims to protect public health and continue these efforts through environmental education and awareness activities.

Blue Flag beaches are evaluated based on 33 criteria, marin as on 38, tourism boats on 51, and individual yachts on four criteria and 16 behavior rules.

These include regular water quality analysis, appropriate wastewater treatment, protection of sensitive natural areas, availability of lifeguards and first aid equipment, emergency plans, facilities for the disabled, waste separation, and environmental education and information.

Marinas and tourism boats are also assessed based on corporate social responsibility and public engagement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault