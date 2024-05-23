Hundreds of students in graduation robes have walked out of the Harvard commencement chanting "Free, free Palestine" after weeks of protests on campus and a day after the school announced that 13 Harvard students who participated in a protest encampment would not be able to receive diplomas alongside their classmates.

Some students chanted "Let them walk, let them walk" during Thursday’s commencement, referring to allowing those 13 students to get their diplomas along with fellow graduates.

Student speaker Shruthi Kumar noted "this semester our freedom of speech and our expressions of solidarity became punishable," she said to cheers and applause.

She said she had to recognise "the 13 undergraduates in the class of 2024 who will not graduate today," generating prolonged cheers and clapping from graduates. "I am deeply disappointed by the intolerance for freedom of speech and the right to civil disobedience on campus."

Over 1,500 students had petitioned, and nearly 500 staff and faculty had spoken up, all over the sanctions, she said.

"This is about civil rights and upholding democratic principles," she said. "The students had spoken. The faculty had spoken. Harvard do you hear us?”

Those in the encampment had called for a ceasefire in Gaza and for Harvard to divest from companies that support the war.

Commencement speaker Maria Ressa, a journalist and advocate for freedom of the press, told the graduates that "you don't know who you are until you're tested, until you fight for what you believe in. Because that defines who you are."

"The campus protests are testing everyone in America. Protests are healthy. They shouldn't be violent. They shouldn't be silenced," she said.

Walk out of ceremonies

Asmer Asrar Safi was one of the 13 students blocked from receiving a diploma on Thursday. The penalty shows how far the school will go to silence voices that challenge their donor base, he said.

"While we will not be returning to this school, we hope that our friends carry the liberatory legacy of the Gaza solidarity encampment alive, and strive even harder for divestment," he said in a written statement.

Alaha Nasari, who graduated with a degree in the history of science and global health, said she and other students opted to walk out of the ceremonies when interim president Alan Garber took to the stage.