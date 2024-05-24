Turkish security forces have neutralised 10 PKK/YPG more terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the country’s National Defence Ministry has announced.

Five PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralised in the Euphrates Shield operation zone in northern Syria, while five others were neutralised in the Gara region and Claw-Lock operation zone in northern Iraq, the ministry said on Friday.

“There is no place for terrorism and terrorists anywhere!" the ministry stressed on X.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.