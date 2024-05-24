India is in the midst of another Parliamentary elections, and once again a superlative degree of comparison is in use. Media reports describe the vote as the "largest exercise in electoral democracy in history," in which around 1 billion people will vote.

With 170 million members, the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the world's biggest political party and the elections are "the largest human event anywhere on the planet."

Along with an earlier narrative as the world's largest democracy, India, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now dubbed the country "the mother of democracy."

Understandably, this slogan is fashioned to parallel the Western one that Greece is the birthplace of democracy. However, political theorist John Keane already busted this Western myth, arguing that democracy appeared much earlier in what is now Syria, Iraq and Iran.

Democracy of fear

Do the superlatives – the largest democracy and mother of democracy – tell the truth about India? Not really. What actually exists on the ground is rampant fear, among political parties, media, activists, academics, civil society organisations and average citizens. Anyone who challenges the status quo can face consequences.

On the charges of corruption, scams or illegal foreign money transfers, the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, India's financial crime agency, has raided houses of politicians or activists not (or no longer) explicitly committed to BJP's Hindu supremacist ideology. Many opponents have been put in jail.

The fear is gravest among ordinary citizens, especially disempowered Muslims. Unlike Hindu activists, Muslims are targeted mainly on the ground of their faith. Last year, an armed Hindu railway police officer named Chetan Singh killed three Muslims in a Mumbai-bound moving train.

With his left boot placed on the blood-soaked body of killed Asgar Abbas Ali, Singh issued a stern threat: "We know your masters are in Pakistan. But if you want to live here, vote for Prime Minister Modi."

According to Umaisa Begum, Ali's wife, Singh killed her husband because his Muslim identity was visible by his beard and Islamic cap.

It is not only adults like Begum who are victims of police brutality. Even children are being targeted. In January, right in India's capital, federally-run Delhi Development Authority (DDA) arbitrarily bulldozed a mosque built 600 years ago.

Adjacent to the mosque were a graveyard and a madrasa (seminary), where orphans received free education. The entire property belonged to the Delhi Waqf (endowment) Board, but was allegedly illegal and now stands flattened. When asked what he feared, 12-year old Zeeshan who studied in that madrasa and helplessly watched the destruction, said he observed "bulldozers and thousands of force (policemen)."

Later the Delhi High Court reprimanded the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), asking it to explain "the basis of demolishing the centuries-old mosque."

Since 2014, throughout India – Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh – bulldozers have been deployed to destroy houses and religious places of Muslims resisting the Hindu supremacist agenda. This deployment of bulldozers is reminiscent of Israel's violent ethnic policy vis-a-vis subjugated Palestinians.

Muslims as a threat is indeed the prime electoral game which nearly every far-right party is busy playing. While the roles of actors playing it change, sometimes dramatically, the game itself, like its script, does not.

This fear, which is in full swing across India, is alien to democracy. To French philosopher Montesquieu, fear was the foundation of despotism. However, India typifies despotism, disguised in elections and sanctified in the name of people, a phenomenon another French philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville described as "tyranny of the majority."

Muslim 'threat'