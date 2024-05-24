WORLD
3 MIN READ
West Bank rally calls on Muslim militaries to stop Israel's carnage in Gaza
Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators march in the streets of occupied West Bank's Ramallah city, demanding military action from Islamic countries to liberate Palestinian territories.
West Bank rally calls on Muslim militaries to stop Israel's carnage in Gaza
Palestinians take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Ramallah, in Israeli-occupied West Bank, on May 24, 2024. [Reuters/Ammar Awad]
May 24, 2024

Hundreds of Palestinians have participated in a march in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, calling on Muslim nations to militarily intervene to end Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

Demonstrators on Friday carried banners demanding action to liberate the Palestinian territories.

The protesters urged countries such as Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and others to help end Israel's carnage in the coastal enclave of Gaza.

Also on Friday, a group of Israeli and international protesters chained themselves to the gate of the US office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem in protest of the Gaza war.

Activists said that the police arrested seven demonstrators out of the few dozen present.

Videos posted to social media showed the police pushing protesters back and muscling demonstrators into squad cars. The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RelatedICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah, allow 'unhindered' aid
Recommended

Israel has continued its genocidal war on Gaza since October last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israeli military has killed at least 35,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 80,200 others since then.

Israel launched its assault on the southern city of Rafah this month, forcing nearly 900,000 Palestinians to flee the city that had become a refuge to around half of the population's 2.4 million people.

Rafah, on Gaza's southern edge, has also been the main route for aid inflow, and international organisations say the Israeli operation has cut off the enclave and raised the risk of famine.

On Friday, judges at the top United Nations court ordered Israel to halt its military invasion of Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling on South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide in the blockaded coastal enclave.

"The state of Israel shall (....) immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part," the International Court of Justice said.

SOURCE:AP, TRT World
Explore
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal