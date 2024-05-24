Hundreds of Palestinians have participated in a march in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, calling on Muslim nations to militarily intervene to end Israel's genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

Demonstrators on Friday carried banners demanding action to liberate the Palestinian territories.

The protesters urged countries such as Egypt, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and others to help end Israel's carnage in the coastal enclave of Gaza.

Also on Friday, a group of Israeli and international protesters chained themselves to the gate of the US office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem in protest of the Gaza war.

Activists said that the police arrested seven demonstrators out of the few dozen present.

Videos posted to social media showed the police pushing protesters back and muscling demonstrators into squad cars. The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.