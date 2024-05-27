Monday, May 27, 2024

1814 GMT — The UN relief chief has condemned the Israeli air strike on a camp of displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying "such impunity cannot continue."

"Another grim update from Gaza. Israel’s airstrike on Rafah last night reportedly killed scores of people, many of them women and children burned alive," Martin Griffiths wrote on X.

Griffiths called for immediate action to protect civilians and ensure their safety, saying: "Such impunity cannot continue. Protect civilians. Allow them to find safety. Allow them to get aid."

1751 GMT — Turkish president, Spanish premier discuss Israel's attacks in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have spoken over the phone and discussed Israel’s relentless attacks in Gaza.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdogan told Sanchez: "Israel's massacres against Palestine must be stopped as soon as possible and Israel must be forced to comply with international law."

Welcoming Spain’s decision to recognise Palestine as a state, the Turkish president also voiced his belief that this step will strengthen both the establishment of peace and justice in the region and efforts for a two-state solution.

1744 GMT — Israel must 'take every precaution possible' to protect civilians: US

The United States has said Israel must make every possible effort to avoid civilian casualties, following a deadly strike that hit a displacement camp in Rafah, which Gaza's health ministry said killed 45 people.

Israel is facing a wave of international condemnation over the strike, both across the region and from the European Union, France and the United Nations.

"As we've been clear, Israel must take every precaution possible to protect civilians," a US National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

1725 GMT — Egypt warns against compromising security of its security forces

Egypt has warned against compromising the security and safety of its security forces following a shooting incident with Israeli forces along the Rafah border with Gaza, a high-level source told Egypt’s state-linked al-Qahera news.

1645 GMT — Yemen's Houthis attack three ships, two US destroyers

Yemen's Houthis have said they launched attacks on three ships in the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, and two US destroyers in the Red Sea.

The group, which describes its attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza, said the ships were the Larego Desert and the MSC Mechela in the Indian Ocean, and the Minerva Lisa in the Red Sea. It did not name the destroyers.

There was no immediate confirmation from shipping companies or the US military of any attacks in those areas

1625 GMT — Hezbollah fires rocket salvo at northern Israel

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has said it launched two barrages of rockets at northern Israel in response to a deadly Israeli strike outside a south Lebanon hospital earlier in the day.

Hezbollah fighters fired two salvos of "dozens of Katyusha rockets" at northern Israel "in response to the Israeli enemy attack that targeted the Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil," the group said in two subsequent statements.

1616 GMT —Israel shifts Rafah attack narrative from precision to mistake

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that a "tragic mistake" had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and killed at least 45 people, according to local officials.

Israel has faced surging international criticism over its war on Gaza, with even some of its closest allies, expressing outrage at civilian deaths as it faces scrutiny in the world’s top courts, one of which last week demanded that it halt the offensivein Rafah.

Israel's military had earlier said that it launched an investigation into civilian deaths.

1611 GMT — UN rights chief expresses 'horror' at Israeli strike on Rafah camp

The UN human rights chief has voiced "horror" at a deadly Israeli air strike on a displacement camp in Rafah in the south of war-ravaged Gaza, demanding "accountability".

"The images from the camp are horrific and point to no apparent change in the methods and means of warfare used by Israel that have already led to so many civilian deaths," Volker Turk said in a statement.

He voiced his "horror at the further loss of civilian life in Gaza", the statement said.

1550 GMT — Palestinians with disabilities fear being killed first: UN committee

People with disabilities in Gaza fear being killed "first” or “the next to be killed" because of the limited opportunities to flee due to their impairment, a UN committee has warned.

UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities said in a statement that the absence of warnings in accessible formats, coupled with the destruction of communication networks, has rendered evacuation impossible for Palestinians with disabilities.

"The vast destruction of housing and civil infrastructure and the resultant rubble has curtailed any possibility of movement that is essential to escape, evacuate and seek protection," the committee said

1544 GMT — EU urges Israel to comply with top UN court decisions

The EU's foreign policy chief has said that all UN members, including Israel, must comply with International Court of Justice (ICJ) decisions.

Josep Borrell said at a news conference in Brussels following a meeting of the European Political Community that "EU countries have reached 'necessary unanimity' to convene an Association Council with Israel to discuss the situation in Gaza, respect for human rights."

He noted that the EU agreed to reiterate “our demand on Israel to implement the International Court of Justice orders.”

1541 GMT — Aid trucks arrive in Gaza but no deliveries yet: sources

More than 100 aid trucks managed to reach Gaza after an agreement to reroute aid through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, but supplies have not been distributed amid an ongoing Israeli assault, sources said.

Deliveries are badly needed as little aid has reached southern Gaza since May 6, when Israel took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing, about 3.5 kilometres from Kerem Shalom and the main entry point into Gaza for humanitarian and commercial supplies.

1538 GMT — Canada pledges visas for 5,000 Gaza residents related to Canadians

Canada has said it would grant temporary visas to 5,000 Gaza residents under a special program for Canadians' relatives living in the war-torn enclave, a preparatory move in case they can leave in the future.

That figure is an increase from the 1,000 temporary resident visas allotted under a special program for Gaza announced in December, the immigration ministry said in a statement, adding that many people had expressed interest.

"While movement out of Gaza is not currently possible, the situation may change at any time. With this cap increase, we will be ready to help more people as the situation evolves," Immigration Minister Marc Miller said.

1453 GMT — Italy’s opposition 5 Star Movement urges Rome to recognise Palestinian state

Italy’s opposition party 5 Star Movement has said that it submitted a parliamentary motion urging the government to formally recognise the state of Palestine.

The party's motion also urges the government to adopt a clear position at the international level about the matter. "Prime Minister Giorgia) Meloni cannot hide her head under the sand any longer," the party said.

The 5 Star Movement has also criticised the Italian government for having abstained earlier in May at a UN General Assembly vote on a resolution recognising Palestine as qualified to become a full member of the UN

1441 GMT — Border guard killed in 'shooting' at Rafah border: Egypt military

Egypt's military has said a border guard was killed in a "shooting" in the Rafah border area with Gaza, where Israeli forces are deployed, adding that it had launched a probe.

"The Egyptian armed forces, through the competent authorities, are investigating a shooting incident in the Rafah border area which led to the martyrdom of a guard," a military statement said after Israel's army reported a "shooting incident" on the Egyptian border.

1417 GMT — EU 'must be clear' with Israel over its obligation to halt attacks: official

The EU commissioner for crisis management has urged the bloc to "be clear" with Israel regarding its obligation to halt military attacks in Rafah.

"My message at today’s (Foreign Affairs Council) FAC was clear: The humanitarian situation in Gaza is appalling. Humanitarian access to and inside Gaza continues to dramatically deteriorate," Janez Lenarcic said on X.

Lanercic stressed that killings of civilians "continue in most horrific ways" in Rafah, a place they were urged to flee to.

1408 GMT — UN urged to act for implementation of ICC orders on Rafah

More than a dozen international NGOs have called on the UN to “enforce” the International Court of Justice’s orders for Israel to end military action in Rafah.

The "NGOs urgently call on all permanent and elected members of the UN Security Council to enforce the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) orders regarding Israel's actions in Rafah, Gaza," a joint statement said.

"Immediate action is required to uphold international law and ensure the Government of Israel meets its obligations as mandated by the ICJ," it added.

1349 GMT — UN calls on Israel to transparently probe deadly Rafah strike

The United Nations' Middle East envoy, Tor Wennesland has called on Israel to conduct a "thorough and transparent" investigation into a strike that killed at least 45 people in southern Gaza's Rafah.

"I call upon the Israeli authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident, hold those responsible for any wrongdoing to account, and take immediate steps to better protect civilians", the UN envoy said in a statement.

1349 GMT — Israeli strike on Rafah shows 'contempt' for ICJ ruling: African Union

The African Union chair Moussa Faki Mahamat has condemned the attack on X saying: "Israel continues to violate international law with impunity and in contempt of an ICJ ruling two days ago ordering an end to its military action in Rafah."

The top world court, the International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah.

1320 GMT — International community should redouble pressure on Israel: Colombia

The international community should insist to Israel and its allies that the country negotiate a peaceful solution to the conflict in Gaza, Colombia's Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo said.

Murillo said actions in Gaza, where Israel's military campaign has killed some 36,000 people according to local authorities, constitute a genocide

1308 GMT — UNICEF calls for 'end to senseless killing of children' in Rafah

The head of the UN’s children's fund (UNICEF) has demanded an "end to the senseless killing of children" following the Israeli air strike on tents housing displaced people in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza.

"Images of burned children and families emerging from bombed tents in Rafah shocks us all. The reported killing of children sheltering in makeshift tents is unconscionable," Catharine Russell wrote on X.

Underscoring the severity of the situation, Russell said: "For over 7 months, we've witnessed this tragedy unfold, resulting in thousands of children killed or injured."

1227 GMT — EU's Borrell 'horrified' by Israeli strikes on Rafah

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has condemned an Israeli air strike in the Gaza city of Rafah, which officials have said killed 45 people in a tent camp.

"Horrified by news coming out of Rafah on Israeli strikes killing dozens of displaced persons, including small children. I condemn this in the strongest terms," wrote Borrell on his X social media account.

"There is no safe place in Gaza. These attacks must stop immediately. ICJ (International Court of Justice) orders & IHL (international humanitarian law) must be respected by all parties," he added.

1209 GMT — Attacks on Gaza civilians can 'no longer be justified': Italy

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto has said attacks against Palestinian civilians in Gaza can "no longer be justified."

"There is an increasingly difficult situation, in which the Palestinian people are being squeezed without regard for the rights of innocent men, women and children and this can no longer be justified,” he told Italian TV SkyTG24.

1203 GMT — Israeli journalist close to Netanyahu gloats over Palestinian deaths

An Israeli journalist close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gloated over the death of dozens of Palestinians in an Israeli attack in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Yinon Magal posted a video on his X account that captured Palestinian medical teams as they desperately attempted to rescue civilians from fires that had engulfed their tents after the strike.

“The main lighting ceremony this year (is) in Rafah,” he commented on the video, referring to the Jewish holiday of Lag BaOmer, which involves bonfires. Later, Magal deleted his post but kept it on his Telegram account, which has over 73,000 followers.

1202 GMT — Israel's envoy to Ireland, recalled in Palestine dispute, warns of tech impact

Israel's ambassador to Dublin has warned that a crisis in bilateral ties over Ireland's plan to recognise a Palestinian state sends the wrong message about Ireland as a tech hub and is worrying Israeli investors in the Irish IT services sector.

Speaking in Jerusalem, where she has held Foreign Ministry consultations after being recalled in protest, Ambassador Dana Erlich voiced hope of returning to Ireland, though she saw its government as siding with the Palestinians against Israel.

The statehood recognition is due to be formalised on Tuesday by Ireland in conjunction with Spain and Norway.

1129 GMT — Gaza health ministry says death toll from Israeli strike on Rafah camp rises to 45

The Health Ministry in Gaza said that the death toll from an Israeli air strike on a camp housing displaced Palestinians in Rafah had risen to 45.