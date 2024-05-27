Fahrettin Altun, the head of Türkiye's Communications Directorate, has called for global action against Israel, accusing Tel Aviv of perpetrating genocide against Palestinians.

"The Israeli government has an insatiable thirst for the blood and tears of innocent people. There is a murderous regime in Tel Aviv that has been committing genocide right before the eyes of the 'civilised world,'" Altun said in a statement shared on X on Monday.

Altun described Israel's attacks on "starved, homeless, and defenceless people" as a direct affront to humanity's collective conscience.

"Its disregard for human life is so ingrained in the very psyche of the Israeli government. It is shameful, horrible, and disgusting," he added.

Support of the US

He argued that Israel's continued occupation and dispossession of Palestinians would not have been possible "without the help and support of the global superpower of the world who has pretended to be brokering peace for so many years."

"Israel is telling us all very openly that it was all lies and deception. Their only goal was to perpetuate and expand the occupation," Altun stated.