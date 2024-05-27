North Korea has said its attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure when a newly developed rocket engine exploded in flight.

The attempt on Monday came just hours after Pyongyang issued a warning that it would try to launch a satellite by June 4, in what would have been its second spy satellite in orbit.

Instead, the launch became the nuclear-armed North's latest failure, following two other fiery crashes last year. It successfully placed its first spy satellite in orbit in November.

"The launch of the new satellite carrier rocket failed when it exploded in mid-air during the flight of the first stage," the deputy director general of North Korea's National Aerospace Technology Administration said in a report carried by state media.

An initial analysis suggested that the cause was a newly developed liquid fuel rocket motor, but other possible causes were being investigated, the report said.

Officials in South Korea and Japan had earlier reported that the launch seemed to have failed.

Disappeared over Yellow Sea

North Korea fired the projectile on a southern path off its west coast at around 1344 GMT, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.