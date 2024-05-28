TÜRKİYE
Turkish FM warns of Gaza conflict spillover after Egyptian soldier's death
Calling for increased recognition of the Palestinian state, the Turkish foreign minister says "Palestinian statehood is crucial because Israel is increasingly taking control of more Palestinian territories through illegal settlements."
May 28, 2024

Israel's killing of an Egyptian soldier in the Rafah border crossing has shown how real the risk of a spillover of the Gaza conflict is, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

Speaking on Tuesday in a news conference alongside his Cambodian counterpart Sok Chenda Sophea, who is in the Turkish capital Ankara on an official visit, Fidan also criticised the US and other Western nations for their support to Israel.

"It would not be possible for this genocide to continue without the support of some countries, especially the US, for Israel," he said.

The Egyptian army said Monday that a soldier was killed in a shooting near the border with Gaza, saying it is investigating the incident, while the Israeli army said on the same day that an exchange of fire had occurred with Egyptian forces at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

Recognition of the Palestinian state

Fidan also called for increased recognition of the Palestinian state.

"Palestinian statehood is crucial because Israel is increasingly taking control of more Palestinian territories through illegal settlements," he underlined.

"Although the international community is falling behind on the recognition of the Palestinian state, there is now a more positive atmosphere," Fidan said, also thanking his Cambodian counterpart for his efforts to improve Türkiye-Cambodia relations.

Fidan's remarks come amid moves by Spain, Ireland, and Norway to recognise Palestine.

Spain on Tuesday formally recognised Palestine, as the decision was approved by the Spanish government, while Ireland's and Norway’s decision to recognise it as a state is expected to take effect later in the day.

Israel's Rafah massacre

Israel’s Sunday attack on Rafah that killed at least 35 Palestinians has been widely condemned by the foreign ministers of three European countries, underscoring the urgency for a permanent ceasefire and a two-state solution.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in Palestine's Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance Hamas on October 7 last year.

The brutal military offensive has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered it to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
