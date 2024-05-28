Students have demonstrated at universities across Türkiye to protest Israel's attacks on Palestine's Gaza.

At Istanbul University's campus in the Avcilar district on Tuesday, students voice condemnation of a recent attack on a camp in Rafah in southern Gaza.

Nurettin Ozel, speaking on behalf of the group, denounced the bombardment of innocent civilians seeking refuge in Rafah as a "grave violation of humanity."

In the Zeytinburnu district of the metropolis, students who are members of the Türkiye-based Anadolu Youth Association (AGD), gathered outside the campus of Biruni University and protested the attack on Rafah.

Fatih Karagul, the head of the AGD Istanbul Universities Commission, reiterated the group’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and emphasized solidarity with the oppressed.

Students from Gaziantep University gathered in that city with Turkish and Palestinian flags at the central cafeteria to denounce Israel's aggression in Rafah.

Abdulkadir Goregen, coordinator of the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TUGVA) at the school, condemned Israel's continuous atrocities against Palestinians.

Academics and students march

At Mus Alparslan University, academics and students marched to protest the attacks on Palestine. Led by the rector and faculty members, they expressed solidarity with Gazans.

Meanwhile, at Ankara Medipol University, students assembled in the central courtyard and displayed banners that condemned Israel's attacks and expressed support for the Palestinian cause.