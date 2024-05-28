Israel has not violated President Joe Biden's "red line" for withholding future offensive arms transfers because it has not, and it appears to Washington that Tel Aviv will not launch a full-scale ground invasion into southern Gaza's Rafah city, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby on Tuesday condemned the killing of dozens of civilians as "heartbreaking" and "horrific" from an Israeli air strike in Rafah on the weekend that left nearly 50 Palestinians dead and 250 wounded, but said US is not planning any policy changes as a result of the Israeli actions.

"Everything that we can see tells us that they are not moving into a major ground operation in population centers in the center of Rafah," Kirby said, adding "we certainly condemn the loss of life here."

He added that the US was monitoring the results of Tel Aviv's investigation into the what Israeli government said was a "precision strike".

Shifting narratives from Tel Aviv on the massacre has sparked interest.

Initially, Israeli occupation forces said they carried out "precision strikes" with "precision munitions" on Hamas members in Rafah where displaced Palestinians were taking refuge. After global condemnations, Israeli hawkish PM Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "tragic mistake." Now, Israel claims the civilian killings were the result of a secondary explosion after its strike on two Hamas operatives.

"We understand that this strike did kill two senior Hamas heads who are directly responsible for attacks," Kirby said, appearing to give credit to new Israeli version of the story. "We've also said many times Israel must take every precaution possible to do more to protect innocent life."

The pictures and videos of dismembered and charred bodies, some of them belonging to babies, raised an international hue and cry as tens of thousands of people took to streets in Western cities to protest.

US has not paused arms shipments to Israel

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, meanwhile, told reporters that Israel's weeks-old invasion in Rafah was still on a "far different" scale than the assaults Israeli military waged on other cities in Gaza earlier in the seven-month war.

Miller said he had no direct knowledge of reported accounts from witnesses on the ground on Tuesday that Israeli tanks had entered the centre of Gaza, and noted Israel had denied responsibility for a new Israeli strike outside of Rafah on Tuesday that killed dozens.

Israeli shelling and air strikes killed at least 37 people, most of them sheltering in tents, outside of Rafah overnight and on Tuesday — pummeling the same area where Israeli carried out Sunday's massacre.

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said she did not know whether it was a US-provided weapon that was used in the deadly Sunday strike that killed the dozens of civilians at a displacement camp.

"I have to refer you to the Israelis to speak to that," Singh said.