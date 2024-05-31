WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN calls on Israel to fulfil obligations as Gaza aid remains blocked
Humanitarian aid meant for Gaza civilians is being blocked at the border by Israeli restrictions, the UN says, calling on Tel Aviv to provide safe and unimpeded access for aid delivery.
UN calls on Israel to fulfil obligations as Gaza aid remains blocked
Israeli authorities must ensure humanitarian aid reaches Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, UN underlines.  / Photo: AA
May 31, 2024

The humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza is not getting to civilians in need, the United Nations has said, urging Israel to fulfil its legal obligations.

"The aid that is getting in is not getting to the people, and that's a major problem," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told a media briefing in Geneva on Friday.

He highlighted the role of the Israeli authorities at their Kerem Shalom crossing, the main entry point for aid into the besieged Palestinian territory since the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza was closed by the Israeli military on May 7.

"We continue to insist that Israeli authorities' obligation under the law to facilitate delivery of aid does not stop at the border," said Laerke.

"It does not stop when you drop off just a few metres across the border and then drive away, and then leave it to humanitarians to drive through active combat zones — which they cannot do — to pick it up," he said.

"We need that safe and unimpeded access to get to the drop-off point so we can pick it up and get it to people. We want all parties to live up to their obligations under the law."

RelatedOxfam: Israel 'deliberately' blocking aid to Gaza
Recommended

Israel's Gaza invasion

Israel started its bloodiest-ever Gaza war after Palestinian resistance group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,189 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Hamas also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.

Israel's invasion has killed at least 36,224 people in Gaza, mostly children, women and elderly, according to the health ministry in the enclave.

RelatedUN aid agency: Israel is holding up food for 1.1M Palestinians in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat