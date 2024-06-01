WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former Bangladesh FM regrets removing 'except Israel' clause from passports
The clause, which stated, "This passport is valid for all the countries of the world except Israel," was omitted from new e-passports issued starting in March 2021 without prior announcement, causing public outcry.
Former Bangladesh FM regrets removing 'except Israel' clause from passports
The Bangladesh government vehemently denied plans to establish ties with Israel and said its position toward Israel remains unchanged./ Photo: Reuters Archive
June 1, 2024

Former Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen has rued a decision to remove the "except Israel" clause from passports in the country.

The seasoned diplomat, who headed the Foreign Ministry in the ruling Awami League government's last term from 2019 to 2023, told a public forum he was in the dark about the removal process.

"Despite being the foreign minister at the time, neither I, nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were consulted," he said, pointing out that passport-related issues are handled by the Home Ministry.

Older Bangladeshi passports used to bear the sentence: "This passport is valid for all the countries of the world except Israel."

But the new e-passports that the Passport Office started issuing in March 2021 suddenly dropped the clause without any announcement.

That move to remove the clause shocked Bangladeshis and drew public outcry at that time.

RelatedBangladesh will always fight for Palestine's rights, PM Hasina tells UNGA

Unchanged stance

Recommended

Momen said when he asked the Home Ministry for the reason behind the move, he was given a strange answer.

"I was told that a German firm (which was consulted for the e-passport facility) did that to elevate the quality of the passport and to cut costs," he said.

The development came to light after Gilad Cohen, deputy director-general for Asia and the Pacific at the Israeli Foreign Ministry, tweeted in early April 2021 that Bangladesh had lifted its travel ban on Israel.

"Great news! Bangladesh has removed a travel ban to Israel. This is a welcome step and I call on the Bangladeshi government to move forward and establish diplomatic ties with Israel so both our peoples could benefit and prosper," he tweeted.

The Bangladesh government, however, vehemently denied plans to establish ties with Israel and said its position toward Israel remains unchanged.

A Foreign Ministry official, who preferred to be unnamed, said the government has not deviated from its position on Israel and has always condemned the atrocities inflicted upon civilians living in the occupied territories in Israel by Israeli forces.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat