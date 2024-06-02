The Indian Ocean nation of the Maldives will ban Israelis from the luxury tourist hot spot, the office of the president said on Sunday, announcing a national rally in "solidarity with Palestine".

The Maldives, a small Islamic republic of more than 1,000 strategically located coral islets, is known for its secluded sandy white beaches, shallow turquoise lagoons and Robinson Crusoe-style getaways.

President Mohamed Muizzu has "resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports," a spokesman for his office said in a statement, without giving details of when the new law would take effect .

Muizzu also announced a national fundraising campaign called "Maldivians in Solidarity with Palestine".

Normalisation attempts were scuttled following the toppling of president Mohamed Nasheed in February 2012.