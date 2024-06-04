Tuesday, June 4, 2024

1956 GMT –– Slovenia's parliament has passed a decree recognising a Palestinian state, pushing ahead with a vote despite an opposition motion seeking to derail it.

Fifty-two members of the 90-member parliament voted in favour of recognising a Palestinian state, following a similar move by three other European nations last week.

More updates 👇

1919 GMT –– Fighting rocks Gaza as major powers push for truce

Heavy fighting rocked Gaza after G7 and Arab states urged both Israel and Hamas to agree to a truce and captive release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden.

The Tel Aviv's brutal war on Gaza raged on unabated, with the Israeli military reporting its fighter jets struck around "65 terror targets" across Gaza and that troops located tunnel shafts and weapons in the southern city of Rafah.

It also said warplanes and ground forces were attacking targets in the Bureij area in central Gaza.

1834 GMT ––Some Palestinians 'drinking sewage water' in Gaza: WHO

Some Palestinians in Gaza are now reduced to drinking sewage water and eating animal feed, the WHO's regional chief said, pleading for increased aid access immediately to the besieged territory.

Inside Gaza, "there are people who are now eating animal food, eating grass, they're drinking sewage water," Hanan Balkhy, the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean regional director, said. "Children are barely able to eat, while the trucks are standing outside of Rafah."

1755 GMT –– Macron tells Netanyahu Palestinian Authority should govern Gaza

France's President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the Palestinian Authority should "ensure the governance" of Gaza, the presidential office said.

Macron in phone talks backed the proposal for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoners swap deal presented by US President Joe Biden.

"This deal should reopen a credible perspective for the implementation of a two-state solution, the only one able to provide Israel with the necessary security guarantees and to respond to the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians," he said.

Gaza must be an integral part of a future Palestinian state, and a reformed and reinforced Palestinian Authority, with the help of the international community, should ensure its governance - France President Emmanuel Macron

1745 GMT –– Brush fires sparked by rockets from Lebanon blaze in north Israel

Israeli authorities were on alert for new brush fires, after munitions fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah the previous evening ignited several blazes across northern Israel.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Service said dozens of firefighting teams worked through the night with teams from the Nature and Park Service, army, police and other agencies before the largest fires were brought under control in the morning, an AFP journalist reported.

"As of this time there are three active sites" near the border with Lebanon, the fire service posted on X. An AFP journalist said firefighters were still working to extinguish smaller fires.

1714 GMT –– Italy’s University of Palermo suspends Erasmus with Israeli universities

Italy’s University of Palermo has suspended Erasmus exchange agreements with Israeli universities, state news agency ANSA reported.

University’s academic senate cited "the lack of essential security guarantees to which those involved in the cooperation partnerships would be exposed in this particular and delicate moment of international crisis."

The board also announced that measures aiming to support Palestinian education system will be taken.

1708 GMT –– Saudi Arabia, US discuss Biden’s Gaza ceasefire proposal

The top diplomats of Saudi Arabia and the US discussed a Gaza ceasefire proposal laid out by US President Joe Biden.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they explored the latest developments in Gaza, and Biden’s proposal for a ceasefire and captive swap between Hamas and Israel, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1640 GMT ––

Hamas seeks lasting Gaza truce, complete Israeli withdrawal

Hamas official Osama Hamdan said the group could not agree to a deal unless there is a clear Israeli position on a permanent ceasefire and complete withdrawal from Gaza.

"We asked the mediators to get a clear Israeli position to commit to a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal from Gaza," he told a press conference in Beirut.

1645 GMT –– Israel signs $3B deal with US for 25 F-35 fighter jets

Israel said it signed a $3 billion deal to buy a third squadron of 25 advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin, with the delivery to commence in 2028.

"At time when some of our adversaries aim to undermine our ties with our greatest ally, we only further strengthen our alliance," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement announcing the deal.

1612 GMT –– Majority of Germans against Israel’s war on Gaza: survey

A majority of Germans disapprove of Israel's military offensive in Gaza, a new poll found.

As many as 61 percent of Germans said they are against Israel's military actions in Gaza, while only 33 percent voiced support for the offensive.

Related How peace flourished in Ottoman Palestine: A story of coexistence

The representative poll was commissioned by the German weekly magazine Stern, and was conducted by the Forsa research institute on May 30-31.

1535 GMT –– Israel to form 'rapid response forces' in West Bank settlements

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced plans to establish “rapid response forces” in settlements near the border with the occupied West Bank.

He unveiled the plans as he inspected Israeli military forces along the contact line between the West Bank and Israel, accompanied by the chair of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Yuli Edelstein.

I ordered the es tablishment of intervention forces that would be based on the residents of the settlements and graduates of the combat units - another step that would strengthen the security elements - Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

1530 GMT ––UN decries 'unfathomable' killings in West Bank since October 7

The UN rights chief has demanded an end to violence in the occupied West Bank, saying it was "unfathomable" that more than 500 Palestinians had been killed there since October 7.

In a statement, slammed by Israel, Volker Turk said at least 505 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank by the Israeli military, other security forces and West Bank settlers since the war in Gaza erupted nearly eight months ago.

Palestinian officials have given a toll of at least 523.

1526 GMT –– Gaza’s children live 'endless nightmare' amid Israeli assault: UN agency

Gaza’s children live an “endless nightmare” amid Israel’s deadly offensive on the seaside enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

“Bombardments, forced displacement, lack of food and water and no access to education are traumatising an entire generation,” it added in a statement.

The UN agency said its psychosocial support teams continue working “to give relief and hope to children in Gaza.”

1525 GMT –– Suspected explosive found outside Israeli firm in Sweden: police

Swedish police said that a suspected explosive had been found outside an Israeli military technology firm in Gothenburg and was likely intended to target the company.

Related French lawmakers brandish Palestinian flag, clothing in parliament

A "suspected explosive object" was found outside the offices of Elbit Systems, known for its unmanned aerial systems, in Sweden's second-largest city in the early morning hours of Monday, police said.

Police cordoned off the area for a few hours while the national bomb squad was called to the scene, and the object was safely removed.

1520 GMT –– World Central Kitchen so far supplied 50M meals in Gaza

World Central Kitchen has delivered more than 50 million meals in Gaza and hopes to continue to expand in the wartorn area, according to the aid group, which suspended operations in April when seven of its workers were killed by an Israeli strike.

The aid group said it now has two main kitchens in operation in Gaza, and another 65 community kitchens spread throughout the small seaside enclave.

The US-based charity founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres restarted operations about a month after the air strike.

1518 GMT –– Iran's acting FM meets Assad, discusses Gaza with officials in Syria

Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani met Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad in Damascus and discussed Israel's war on Gaza with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

Bagheri Kani travelled to Syria after meetings in Beirut on Monday, his first trip abroad since becoming Iran's acting top diplomat following the deaths of his predecessor and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.

1515 GMT –– Israeli firefighters battle to extinguish fires after Hezbollah rocket fire

Israeli firefighters are battling to put out three fires in Upper Galilee near the border with Lebanon following Hezbollah rocket fire, according to local media.

The fires erupted in Keren Naftali, Birya Forest, and Margaliot after rockets and drones launched by Hezbollah hit the area, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Some 16 people suffered smoke inhalation from the fires and damage was reported to a house and several warehouses in the area.

1510 GMT –– Erdogan calls on global community to protect Gaza children

On International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the global community to protect the "honour and dignity, as well as the children of Gaza.”