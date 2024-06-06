Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to be sworn in for a third term after an unexpectedly close election that forced his party into a coalition government.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had ruled for the past decade with an outright majority, had been expecting another landslide win.

But results of the six-week election released Tuesday ran counter to exit polls, seeing the BJP lose its majority and sending it into quick-fire talks to lock in an alliance that would allow it to govern.

That 15-member grouping — the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition — announced late Wednesday that they had agreed to form a government.

"We all unanimously choose respected NDA leader Narendra Modi as our leader," a BJP-issued alliance statement said.

The alliance has 293 seats in parliament, giving it control of the 543-seat body.

Indian media reports said Modi would be sworn in as prime minister on Saturday.

Analysts said Modi's reliance on coalition partners means he faces the prospect of a far tougher-than-expected third term.

"It will force Modi to take the point of view of others — we shall see more democracy and a healthy parliament," said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, who has written a biography of Modi.

"He will have to be a leader that he has never been; we will have to see a new Modi."

'New chapter of development'

While Modi faces a more complicated political environment at home, he won the plaudits of leaders from around the world.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Modi on his coalition's victory, and the State Department said the United States hoped to work with the Hindu nationalist leader on a "free an d open" Asia.

"The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential," Biden wrote on X, the former Twitter.

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated his "dear friend".

"Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France," Macron wrote on X.