Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs has mobilised a substantial team to provide comprehensive services for Turkish pilgrims during the Hajj missions for Muslims.

The directorate's head Ali Erbas announced the deployment of a professional team, 4,128 members in Mecca and Medina, to assist almost 85,000 Turkish citizens performing the Hajj pilgrimage this year.

The team includes 503 healthcare professionals to address any medical needs that would arise during the pilgrimage.

"This year, 84,942 of our citizens are coming to the holy lands for Hajj," said Erbas.

"Of this number, 53% are women and 47% are men."

The majority of Turkish pilgrims have already arrived in Mecca and Medina, with the remaining expected to reach the holy cities in the coming days. The average age of Turkish pilgrims is 60 years, reflecting a mature demographic participating in this spiritual journey.