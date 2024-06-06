Palestinian man Faisal Thari's quest for safety led him to seek refuge in a UN school, only to face the horror of its bombing.

Shocked, he deplored the civilian toll of the Israel's brutal war on Gaza.

"The strike landed on civilians and poor people who had nothing to do with anything," Thari said on Thursday.

"Why? What have we done for them to bomb us?" he said, standing in front of concrete hanging from the classroom ceiling by a thread of rebar.

"We've fled from place to place. There is no safe place. No UNRWA school is safe. No tent is safe. There is no safe place," he said, referring to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

With railings dangling from the facade and blood still pooled in a corner, the distinct UN blue on the walls was a sign the building had served as a school for Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Israeli army said it had "conducted a precision intelligence-based strike on a Hamas compound in an UNRWA school in Nuseirat" at around 2:00 am on Thursday.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs hospital in nearby Deir al Balah said the strike killed 37 people and wounded 60, with many of them in critical condition.

"We are in a very tragic situation because there is no space inside the hospital to receive more casualties," said its director, doctor Khalil al-Dakran.

Thousands sheltering

The hospital had been running at four times its clinical capacity, he said, and the number of deaths may increase in the coming hours because of its overstretched services.

"Another horrific day in Gaza. Another UNRWA school turned shelter attacked", UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini wrote on social media platform X.

Lazzarini said 6,000 people had been sheltering on the school's grounds when it was struck.